New KZN housing project targets digital divide with fibre-ready homes

The initiative uses a 'Pipe and Box' approach, where fibre infrastructure is installed during the construction phase.

A pilot project aimed at integrating fibre infrastructure into new housing developments has been launched at the Phase 1A Empangeni IRDP Mega Housing Development in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The Fibre Pre-Provisioning Proof of Concept (POC), involving Openserve, Huawei and government partners, covers 405 houses currently under construction.

High-speed internet

The project aims to ensure homes are prepared for future high-speed internet connections once network services become available.

The initiative uses a “Pipe and Box” approach, where fibre infrastructure is installed during the construction phase rather than after residents have moved in.

It comes amid ongoing government efforts to expand broadband access and digital connectivity.

Digital inclusion

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has previously said digital inclusion should not be determined by geography and has identified broadband expansion as a key government priority.

“South Africa’s greatest strength lies not in its metropoles, but in the townships,” he declared, highlighting innovation hubs, rural classrooms, and startups tackling African challenges in agriculture, healthcare, education and financial inclusion.”

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said the project was intended to prepare communities for future connectivity.

“Build the pathway today, connect the community tomorrow.”

Infrastructure

Ntuli said the initiative does not provide fibre services immediately but creates the infrastructure required for future connections.

“Just as we plan for roads, for water and for electricity, so too must we plan for connectivity.”

The project is being implemented through a partnership involving the KZN provincial government, the provincial Department of Human Settlements, uMhlathuze Local Municipality, Huawei and Openserve.

uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi said the project forms part of efforts to improve digital connectivity in the municipality.

“Today marks an important milestone in our journey as the City of uMhlathuze to become a smart, connected and inclusive city.”

Partners

Officials involved in the project said digital infrastructure should be incorporated into housing developments during the planning and construction stages rather than added later.

Charles Cheng, deputy CEO of Huawei South Africa, said the pilot could inform future approaches to housing and connectivity infrastructure.

“It’s a pioneering step. It is our firm belief that fibre pre-provisioning must become a standard policy at a national level.”

The project’s outcomes will be assessed to determine whether fibre-ready housing can be expanded to other developments, with the aim of improving future broadband connectivity in new communities.