WATCH: Oppo unveils Reno 12 Pro with advanced AI capabilities

Oppo is in a competitive space to woo consumers with the Reno 12 Pro, sporting the latest AI features.

Oppo on Wednesday announced the launch of the Reno12 Series. Picture:X/@fabionieddutech

Smartphone maker Oppo says there is going to be an “overlap” when it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI), with many cellphone brands introducing smart intelligence into their devices to set them apart from the competition in South Africa.

Oppo on Wednesday announced the launch of the Reno12 Series, introducing advanced AI capabilities designed to enhance what it called “productivity and creativity” for South Africans.

Watch the launch of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro

AI phones

Oppo said the new series marks a significant milestone in its commitment to making AI phones accessible to everyone.

However, with other brands like Huawei and Samsung also sporting AI devices, Oppo is in a competitive space to woo consumers with its latest handset sporting the latest AI features.

Bradely Young, head of training at Oppo South Africa, said the Reno 12 Pro focuses purely on user experience.

“We focused on our AI functions making sure that it is simpler, faster, smoother and effective as possible…When we look at the performance element of AI, there is a lot of functions that are almost invisible to the user that benefit them without them even knowing it.”

Earlier this year, Oppo outlined its commitment to bring AI capabilities to everyone, not just those with high-end flagships but across its entire product category outside of just smartphones.

In collaboration with tech giants like Google, Microsoft, MediaTek, and Qualcomm, Oppo is spearheading the arrival of new-generation AI phones, but it does have fierce competition.

Features

The Reno12 Pro’s has a 6.7-inch, 120Hz OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 offering durability, resistance to impacts, drops, and scratches.

The handset is powered by the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 platform. It features a 5 000mAh battery and with the 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology, the battery can reach 32% in just 10 minutes and 100% in 46 minutes.

Equipped with a 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera and a 50MP Selfie Camera, the Reno12 Pro AI Portrait Retouching feature allows real-time adjustments for perfect selfies, while the AI Eraser removes unwanted elements from photos with a simple tap.

AI benefits and abuse

It also features AI smart imaging matting, which allows users to add themselves to photos they were not part of, perhaps with a famous celebrity or even a sporting event like Formula One.

While there is a potential for abuse, Young said there are currently no control mechanisms currently in place to avoid misuse of the feature.

“I think it’s something that definitely will be considered from a global perspective. Currently, there are no parameters of restrictions around it. So, hopefully it is going to be used for fun elements and for the right reasons.”

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Reno12 Pro will be available at all local operators, at a retail price of R18 999 with contract prices starting from R749 per month .

New models of the Reno12 series will be introduced in the coming months, with the Reno12FS arriving in July and the Reno12 F 4G hitting stores in August.

