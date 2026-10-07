Taxpayers paying the price as digital migration delays drag on

South Africa's digital migration programme was launched in 2008.

South Africa’s long-delayed digital migration programme has come under renewed scrutiny, with Parliament warning that years of missed deadlines and ongoing legal disputes are forcing taxpayers to shoulder the cost of running analogue and digital television services simultaneously.

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies this week expressed serious concern over the continued delays in completing the country’s Broadcasting Digital Migration (BDM) programme, saying the prolonged rollout is placing an unnecessary financial burden on the state through so-called “dual illumination” costs.

Progress reports

The committee received progress reports from a range of stakeholders, including the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Icasa, the SABC, Sentech, Sita, Usaasa, the South African Post Office, eMedia Holdings, community television organisations, and media advocacy groups.

Members were briefed on the current status of the migration process, challenges delaying completion and the impact of continued legal disputes surrounding the much-anticipated analogue television switch-off.

Concerns

The committee noted with concern that the analogue switch-off process remains tied up in court proceedings after its suspension, further delaying a project originally expected to be completed more than a decade ago.

Committee chairperson Khusela Sangoni-Diko said it was disappointing that disagreements over the implementation of digital migration had returned to court instead of being resolved through engagement.

“It is unfortunate that this matter is before the courts again when efforts should have been made to resolve the disagreements through engagement and negotiation. We are going to convene a similar meeting in the next three months to receive presentations on the terms of reference to complete the programme,” said Sangoni-Diko.

Warning

She warned that the ongoing delays carry significant financial consequences because government is still required to maintain both analogue and digital broadcasting platforms.

“There needs to be a resolution on the cost of ongoing dual illumination. We also need a sustainable and agreed path towards completing the migration process, while ensuring that the legitimate concerns raised by stakeholders are properly addressed,” she said.

The committee also welcomed support for the migration programme from free-to-air broadcasters, provided that all affected parties are consulted on a mutually agreed deadline for the analogue switch-off and on how the costs of dual illumination will be shared.

Digital migration

South Africa’s digital migration programme was launched in 2008, with 1 November 2011 initially set as the deadline for switching off analogue television services.

However, the process has been repeatedly delayed by policy disputes, technical challenges and legal battles, leaving the country years behind schedule and continuing to incur substantial costs while operating two broadcasting systems simultaneously.

Swtich-off

An expected March 2025 switch to digital was suspended by the North Gauteng High Court, with Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) then calling for consequences.

Outa suggested that government departments needed to answer for their role in the “delayed and inefficient” digital migration, as well as ensuring steps were taken to address wasteful expenditure tied to the analogue switch.

This would also include a mass distribution of set-top boxes to indigent households and public awareness of the implications of the migration.