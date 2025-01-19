TikTok: Time runs out as app shuts down in US before ban kicks in [VIDEO]

The TikTok shutdown has affected at least 170 million US users.

The app was no longer appearing on either Apple’s or Google’s app stores. Picture: X/@blckchaindaily

Social media giant, TikTok, was no longer accessible in the United States (US) shortly before a nationwide ban on ByteDance’s popular social media app took effect.

TikTok officially shut down in the US on late on Saturday night in a move that affects at least 170 million American users.

Watch TikTok shuts down in the US:

It’s been 15 minutes and I’m already going through TikTok withdrawal. THIS IS A CRIME pic.twitter.com/k6g1t8l9MB — iJustine (@ijustine) January 19, 2025

No TikTok

The app was no longer appearing on either Apple or Google’s app stores.

The shutdown comes amid President-elect Donald Trump last week suggesting he will delay the ban upon his return to the White House on Monday.

Visitors to TikTok’s mobile app and website at 11pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Saturday were greeted with a message that they would not be able to use the platform.

“We regret that a US law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable,” read a notification to US users.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the message said.

ALSO READ: TikTok set to shut down app in US on Sunday – 170m users to be affected

Trump intervention

The ban was due to take effect on Sunday after outgoing President Joe Biden signed a law last year requiring ByteDance, to divest TikTok on national security grounds or face a ban in one of its biggest markets.

After discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump, in a Saturday interview to the NBC News, said he may activate a 90-day reprieve once he takes office on Monday, according to Forbes.

“I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate,” he said, ahead of Monday’s inauguration.

“If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday,” Trump added.

‘TikTok for sale’

Several companies, billionaires and investors have expressed interest in buying TikTok.

The Chinese government also considered a plan in which X owner Elon Musk would acquire the operations as part of several scenarios in consideration.

A consortium of businesspeople including billionaire Frank McCourt and O’Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary have previously said they’d be willing to pay up to $20 billion for TikTok.

TikTok is no longer accessible to U.S. users, so it’s unclear if there will be a way to save videos unless the app is restored.

The social media company, however, said users can still log in to download their own data.

NOW READ: Social media companies slam Australia’s new under-16 ban