NSPCA to lay charges against TikToker for allegedly force-feeding fish with alcohol

The NSPCA confirmed they have identified and contacted the man, stating that 'the compilation of a docket is in its final stages'.

A South African businessman and TikToker is facing criminal prosecution after posting videos on TikTok in which he allegedly force-feeds alcohol to fish, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) announced on Friday.

The man, who describes himself on TikTok as an entrepreneur, CEO and innovator, was filmed in two separate incidents of alleged animal cruelty.

Fish abuse recorded

According to reports, he has since deleted the videos. However, the action might have been too late, as many people reshared and screen recorded the videos.

In one video, he can be seen holding a common carp and pouring what appears to be beer into its mouth while laughing.

A second video shows him holding two fish and forcing their mouths together in a “kissing” position, during which he comments that “this one is thirsty.”

Watch video below:

He has deleted the original video and left ones he thinks are 'better'

The NSPCA confirmed they have identified and contacted him, stating that “the compilation of a docket is in its final stages.”

According to the organisation, when questioned about his actions, he claimed his motivation was simply “fun.”

Fish abuse legal consequences

The charges will be filed under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, specifically sections 2(1)(a), (n), (q), and (r).

The NSPCA expressed concern about a troubling trend of animal cruelty videos on social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

“Since the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, the NSPCA has seen an alarming increase in videos depicting animal cruelty.

“Much of our Inspectors’ time and resources are now taken up by tracking and investigating the sources of such videos,” the organisation stated.

Fish abuse alcohol video public response

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from the public.

The NSPCA acknowledged this response in their Friday statement, noting that they are “heartened by the widespread condemnation of the individual’s actions, which reflects the compassion many South Africans feel for animals – including fish, who are often overlooked in their capacity for sentience and suffering.”

The organisation said it hoped this case will serve as a warning to others.

“We hope this prosecution will serve as a strong deterrent, discouraging individuals not only from publishing acts of animal cruelty as a form of entertainment but also from committing them in the first place,” the NSPCA concluded.

