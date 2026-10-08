UNESCO sounds alarm over online threats to SA’s democracy and public safety

The report identifies three key areas of concern.

A new study backed by UNESCO and the European Union has raised concerns about the growing impact of online harms in South Africa, warning that disinformation, technology-facilitated abuse and xenophobic narratives are posing serious risks to democracy, public safety and social cohesion.

The report, launched this week, identifies three key areas of concern: threats to election integrity, online gender-based violence and the spread of xenophobic misinformation.

Disinformation campaigns

According to the study, coordinated online activity and disinformation campaigns can undermine public trust in democratic processes and limit access to reliable information.

The report also notes that South Africa’s electoral laws were developed before the rise of today’s digital communication environment and may require stronger safeguards that protect freedom of expression while addressing emerging threats.

What the study found

The study found that women, girls, female journalists, LGBTQIA+ people and people with disabilities are disproportionately affected by technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Examples include doxxing, the non-consensual sharing of intimate images and the growing use of AI-generated “nudify” content.

While legal protections exist, survivors often struggle to access justice and support.

Researchers also highlighted the spread of anti-migrant narratives online, which frequently blame foreign nationals for crime, unemployment and pressure on public services through misleading or false information.

Concerns

The report flagged concerns about the implementation of legislation aimed at combating hate crimes and hate speech.

It argued that digital platforms themselves play a significant role in amplifying harmful content through algorithms, advertising systems and monetisation tools.

It called for stronger platform accountability, greater transparency and improved access for researchers to moderation data.

Credible information

Speaking at the report launch, Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, stressed the importance of access to credible information.

“Access to information is the basis of the freedom of expression. It is the infrastructure that makes freedom of expression mean anything at all. You cannot meaningfully speak your mind in a country where you cannot find out what is actually happening in it.”

Online harms

Dr Phathiswa Magopeni, chairperson of the SM4PSA Coalition, said efforts to tackle online harms must be balanced with constitutional rights.

“This report comes at a pivotal moment for safeguarding information integrity in South Africa. The Coalition values the report’s emphasis on tailoring responses to online harms, ensuring they are risk-aware, rooted in constitutional rights and proportionality.”

Censorship

Meanwhile, Al-Amin Yusuph, UNESCO’s Regional Adviser for Communication and Information, warned against censorship as a solution.

“Combating disinformation requires a shift away from restrictive censorship and toward comprehensive Media and Information Literacy initiatives that enable citizens to independently analyse and verify online media.”

The findings were presented during a national dialogue hosted through UNESCO’s social media 4 Peace project, which seeks to strengthen resilience against disinformation and hate speech while protecting freedom of expression