To encourage play-based learning Takalani Sesame launches Regional Play Festivals

Children learning through play at the launch of the Takalani Sesame Regional Play Festivals. Picture Supplied

In its bid to encourage parents and caregivers to adopt play-based learning to support their children, Takalani Sesame has launched the Regional Play Festivals.

This as the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) also announced the expansion of its free online mental health support group.

Regional Play Festivals

The children’s educational brand announced the launch of a series of regional play festivals last week Thursday at what was the first of the three series of festivals at Brixton Multipurpose Centre.

The remaining series are scheduled for the Eastern Cape and the Free State as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the importance of play-based learning.

“Our goal is to create an environment where parents and caregivers can learn about the power of play-based learning, connect with other families, and have a lot of fun in the process,” said Deputy Managing Director and Senior Director of Education and Outreach at Sesame Workshop International South Africa (SWISA) Mari Payne.

The series is a partnership between the department of education in the provinces together with the Lego Foundation and the Oak Foundation.

Payne said was thrilled to be working with the aforementioned partners.

Play is not just leisure

Director of the Gauteng Department of Basic Education (GDE) Phumelele Tloubatla emphasised that play is not just a leisure activity but a fundamental part of early childhood education.

“It is our honour to be partnering with Takalani Sesame on this initiative, bringing to the forefront the fundamental way in which children learn about the world around them,” she averred.

One of the highlights of the Takalani Sesame Play Festivals Series for 2024 will be conducting mini-play workshops and play demonstrations with parents.

Through these sessions, parents and caregivers will also have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of the newly launched Takalani Sesame WhatsApp chatbot.

The chatbot will provide literacy, numeracy, and general learning activities that families can continue to use after the festivals.

The main portion of the Play Festivals will consist of various interactive play stations, which will be set up throughout the event space, allowing families to rotate through and engage in a variety of play-based learning activities.

Mental health support for families

On Wednesday Sadag announced the expansion of its free online mental health support group family.

The organization launched three specialised support groups designed to serve individuals and families affected by Mental Health conditions.

These groups will provide a safe, non-judgmental space for sharing, guidance, and connection, empowering people to navigate their Mental Health journeys with confidence and hope according to Sadag.

The newly formed trio of groups are:

• A support group for family members and loved ones of those diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder

• A mental health support group for Cape Town-based women navigating life’s challenges

• A support group prioritising the mental health of job seekers and employees

