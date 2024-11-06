Why South Africa must address the male mental health crisis and fatherlessness

As South Africa grapples with a rising mental health crisis, the impact of fatherlessness on men’s well-being is drawing increasing concern.

According to statistics, South African men are four to five times more likely to die by suicide than women.

Experts say these figures are only the tip of the iceberg, with issues like crime, gender-based violence, and substance abuse revealing deep-seated emotional trauma in many men.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, founder of The Character Company (TCC), a non-profit organisation working to support boys growing up without fathers, highlights the urgency of addressing this problem.

“We need a breakthrough in male mental health, especially for the countless boys and men who lack the emotional support needed to navigate life’s challenges.

“There’s a chronic lack of emotional well-being among the country’s boys and men. While our suicide stats say enough, this crisis is also evident in the high rates of crime and violence, gender-based violence (GBV), and the epidemic of substance abuse disorders across South African communities,” he said.

The trauma of fatherlessness

Van Schalkwyk highlighted that millions of South African boys grow up without steady male role models, leaving them vulnerable to emotional and social difficulties that carry into adulthood.

He said many turn to self-destructive behaviours or seek validation in risky environments, with some falling prey to gangs or toxic social influences that fuel aggressive or violent behaviour.

Van Schalkwyk added that some South African cultures still largely expect boys to suppress emotions, reinforcing outdated ideas of masculinity that leave little room for vulnerability or mental well-being.

“While South African girls and women have much more freedom to challenge traditional gender norms, boys and men are still largely trapped in ‘boys don’t cry’ and ‘real men are tough’ thinking.

“We don’t give boys the opportunities they need to explore and express their emotions in healthy ways.”

He said these patterns perpetuate a cycle of mental health struggles, which, without intervention, often affect the next generation.

How TCC contributes to addressing the male mental health crisis

Through TCC’s programmes, Van Schalkwyk offers mentoring schemes for young boys that focus on values of respect, honesty, empathy, and a path toward emotional resilience.

He said this is a safe environment for boys to talk about their challenges openly, without fear of judgement.

“In my view, nothing is more critical to addressing South Africa’s mental health crisis than radically increasing the safe spaces where boys and men can confront their emotions, trauma, and vulnerabilities.

“This goal is directly linked to reducing GBV rates and addressing substance abuse disorders.

“It’s a challenge to families, schools, communities, and workplaces to create these safe spaces for boys and men, who deserve a fair chance to grapple with emotions that are simply human,” Van Schalkwyk said.

