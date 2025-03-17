WWF South Africa to host ‘Happy Feet’ outdoor screening for Earth Hour [VIDEO]

Earth Hour is an annual movement that encourages people to take action for the planet through collective efforts and innovative solutions.

The Eiffel tower in Paris France in 2024 before the lights were switched off (L) and the Eiffel tower with the lights off (R) during the Earth Hour environmental campaign, in Paris. Picture: Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images

This coming Saturday, the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens will host an outdoor cinema event as part of the Earth Hour with the screening of Happy Feet, which has an environmental message.

Organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), this year’s Earth Hour aims to create an even greater impact than last year.

The WWF South Africa’s Executive Manager of Strategic Communications Pedzi Gozo said Earth Hour is more than just about switching off the lights.

“It’s about taking action for our planet in fun and meaningful ways. By joining us for the Outdoor Cinema event or engaging in an activity of your choice, you’re making a real impact,” she said.

Since its inception in 2007, Earth Hour has united millions across the globe in a moment of solidarity for the planet.

WWF South Africa is part of the global WWF network, dedicated to creating a future where people live in harmony with nature.

South Africa’s Earth Hour aims high

In 2024, WWF SA ran a month-long campaign that saw Mzansi ranked among the top 10 countries worldwide for participation and engagement.

“The outdoor cinema event is part of the global Earth Hour movement which involves countries around the world participating in the campaign and also hosting on-the-night events,” Gozo told The Citizen.

Last year, 180 countries and territories contributed to the campaign, accumulating 1.4 million hours pledged by individuals.

“We had over 8 000 people pledged an hour online, with many participants going above and beyond by pledging more than one hour,” shared Gozo.

Additionally, they saw nearly 3000 people attend various Earth Hour events and participate in various activities.

“Including our signature Earth Hour Outdoor Cinema event which brought together communities to celebrate and take action for the planet.”

Gozo said they’re expecting at least 1000 attendees at the outdoor cinema event in Joburg and another 500 in Cape Town.

“Everyone can get involved in Earth Hour by pledging one hour where they do something that they love in support of nature.”

Gates open at 4pm, and 30 minutes after sunset, they will light up the big screen with a family-friendly screening of Happy Feet, a heart-warming animated classic with a powerful environmental message.

Tickets cost R50 for children and R100 per adult.

