Last year’s R20 million Lotto winner still outstanding

Narissa Subramoney

Ithuba is calling on Lotto players in the Johannesburg area, to check their Lotto tickets from May last year.

Yes, you read right, May 2021.

According to Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, a lucky Carlonville resident has been a multi-millionaire since last year and hasn’t come forward to claim the R20,569,105 million jackpot.

The draw date was 29 May 2021, on Lotto draw number 2130.

The winner of this jackpot played via the manual selection with a wager of R40 in Carletonville, Johannesburg.

Mabuza warns that the winner only has until 29 May 2022 to claim the winnings otherwise it will expire.

“Players have a period of 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes, from the date of the draw,” explained Mabuza.

During this period they can approach their nearest Ithuba regional office to claim prizes that are over R50 000,” she adds.

“Therefore, players who purchased Lotto tickets in the Carletonville area are urged to come forward and claim their prizes,” said Mabuza.

Winners of R50 000 and above receive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winner.

All National Lottery winnings are tax-free.

Meanwhile, if you are not the Carltonville winner, it’s a PowerBall PLUS Friday, and the jackpot stands at an exciting estimated R71 million.

The draw takes place tonight (Friday) 18 March 2022, at 21:00.

You can buy your tickets at any National Lottery retailer, or via one of our banking partners namely Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB.

The National Lottery website, via the National Lottery Mobile App or any one of the handheld partners or simply dial *120*7529# for USSD.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

