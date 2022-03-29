Powerball Jackpot: R84 million up for grabs but beware of ‘fraudulent notifications’

Cheryl Kahla

Consider this your timely reminder to purchase a Powerball Plus ticket if you haven’t done so already. Why, I hear you ask? Tonight’s jackpot is a whopping R84 million.

That’s why. So, you have less than two hours to get your numbers in before it’s Phanda Pusha Play time.

Powerball Plus Jackpot

Wednesday’s draw

As per Ithuba, the Powerball Plus jackpot is rolling, meaning it’s an estimated figure, but hey, what’s a few rands when you could win millions?

Ithuba says you don’t want to miss out on this “grand opportunity”, but hurry, the draw is at 9pm.

“It’s officially the last week of March, signalling an end to the first quarter of the year. What a better way to walk away with the estimated R84 million”, the retailer asks.

Let #PowerBallPLUS give you a chance to be the next multi-millionaire ???? get your tickets & PLAY #PowerBallPLUS NOW in-store, on https://t.co/P6Xx0SQVj0, our Mobile App, cell phone banking or simply dial *120*7529# pic.twitter.com/nSkbL6HfYb— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 29, 2022

How to play Powerball

Tickets can be purchased via any National Lottery retailer, or via the Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB banking apps.

Alternatively, if you have an account, dial *120*7529# for USSD. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza says they are “waiting in anticipation to see who will win” the jackpot.

“It’s always interesting to observe the nature of hope among our players, who take the chance of possibly next in line to become a multi-millionaire”, said Mabuza.

Unclaimed R20 million jackpot

Perhaps you’re already a millionaire and you just don’t know it yet? Ithuba is calling on Lotto players in Johannesburg to check their Lotto tickets from May 2021.

Mabuza said one lucky Carlonville resident has been a multi-millionaire since last year and hasn’t come forward to claim the R20,569,105 million jackpot.

The draw date was 29 May 2021, on Lotto draw number 2130.

“We are still looking for the Carletonville winner of the unclaimed R20 million jackpot, the ticket is due to expire in May, and we urge our players to check their tickets and come forward to claim”.

Fraudulent jackpot notifications

Meanwhile, Ithuba warns of fraudulent jackpot notifications. The only way to win with the National Lottery is to buy and be in the possession of a winning ticket.

The national lottery will never send you an email or SMS stating the value of your winnings or asking for your details in order to claim your winnings.

“You can claim from any participating retailer or the ITHUBA offices. Beware of such messages as these could be a scam”, the lottery retailer said.

