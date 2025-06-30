Both Lotto and PowerBall had jackpot winners over the weekend

Ithuba announced two major wins for the past weekend.

The PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 27 June 2025, made one lucky player R25.3 million richer. Another won R8.95 million from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 June 2025.

The PowerBall winning ticket was purchased with the FNB app, while the winning Lotto ticket was bought in Miederpark, Potchefstroom, North West.

Check your tickets to see if you are not keeping your millions waiting.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 01, 13, 18, 20, 47, 50. Bonus ball: 27

Lotto Plus 1: 16, 25, 30, 41, 45, 47. Bonus ball: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 12, 15, 16, 29, 33. Bonus ball: 03

PowerBall: 11, 23, 32, 41, 47. Bonus ball: 17

PowerBall Plus: 10, 11, 16, 32, 40. Bonus ball: 01

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We’re always thrilled to celebrate a jackpot winner, but when there are multiple winners, it’s even more rewarding. Moments like these reaffirm our mission to positively impact lives through jackpots.

“This past weekend was particularly exciting: in addition to two multi-million-rand jackpot wins on PowerBall Plus and Lotto, we saw 10 more jackpot winners in the daily Lotto draws!”

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take to lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

“We also encourage all in-store participants to check their tickets. For players who purchase tickets via digital platforms, notifications of winnings are automatically sent,” Mabuza added.