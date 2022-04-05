R90 million up for grabs in tonight’s lotto Powerball Plus Jackpot

Citizen Reporter

In yet another lotto rollover, tonight’s (5 April 2022) Powerball Plus jackpot is estimated at an astounding R90 million.

The Powerball draw takes place at 21:00 and ticket sales close just before the draw takes place.

“It is exciting times, with exciting prospects, R90 million estimated lotto jackpot is no child’s play and you could kick-start the month of April with a bang. Phanda, Pusha, Play responsibly,” said Ithuba Holdings CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

You can buy your tickets now at any National Lottery retailer, or via one of our banking partners namely Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB. The National Lottery website, via the National Lottery Mobile App or any one of the handheld partners or simply dial 1207529# for USSD.

“As Ithuba, we encourage players to make use of the multiple platforms made available to purchase tickets for tonight’s PowerBall Plus game.

“We would also like to emphasise the fact that as much as we have had many winners over the years, maintaining a winner’s confidentiality on their request is something we need to abide to as an organisation,” said Mabuza.

Winners who receive winnings of R50,000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and our team of financial advisors at no additional cost to our winners.

All National Lottery winnings are tax free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

Play responsibly. Ithuba is the proud operator of the National Lottery.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Sars wants your lotto winnings, here’s how they will get their cut