R162 million jackpots up for grabs this weekend

You can become a mega millionaire this weekend and live the soft life – if you try your luck and play the lottery.

Friday’s PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R72 million, with PowerBall at R57 million and PowerBall PLUS at R15 million.

No one won the R78 Million Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, so there will be a rollover of the lotto jackpot on Saturday.

Lotto plus 1 is R11.5 million and Lotto plus 2 at R1 million.

To try your luck, go purchase tickets at your nearest participating retailer or on the National Lottery website using your computer. If a desktop PC is not your thing, give the mobile site a try via the National Lottery Mobile App.

Lotto Plus winner walked away with R1 million

Ithuba Holdings said a lucky winner walked away with R1.015,374.60 million from Wednesday’s draw.

The ticket was bought at Boxer Superstore in Rustenburg.

Another Powerball Plus winner from KwaZulu-Natal came forward and claimed their July winnings. They wanted to remain anonymous.

“We are excited to see our players’ hopes and dreams come true through winning any of the National Lottery jackpots. In two consecutive weeks, we have had two Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winners bagging exciting jackpots,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

She said last Saturday’s winner was a man from Johannesburg who won the Lotto Plus estimated at R3.258,829.90 million.

“Like most of our previous winners, this gentleman plans to use his winnings on building a house and investing a portion of his winnings.”

The lucky winner from Johannesburg said he will not quit his job despite becoming a millionaire.

Get your tickets from your nearest participating retailer, on the Lotto website by visiting nationallottery.co.za or participating banks including FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Capitec.

