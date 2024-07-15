Banking app player bags R59 million PowerBall jackpot

Ithuba celebrated 11 winners this past weekend.

A lucky player won R59 million from the Friday PowerBall draw in South Africa. According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased using the Standard Bank banking app.

The PowerBall Plus was rolled over to Tuesday this week.

Tuesday’s draw is estimated at R12 million.

It was a weekend of winners at the Ithuba national lottery after 10 other players walked away with winnings of different amounts ahead of the interest rates announcement on Thursday.

The Daily Lotto also celebrated several winners after ten players picked the correct numbers for the weekend draws.

On Friday, three winners shared R210,000 each, with two of them from the Western Cape, and one from Gauteng.

On Saturday, three banking app players shared R167,000 each. Two more banking app players won R86,000 each, along with two other players from the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

Monday’s Daily Lotto jackpot is estimated at R450,000.

Benoni PowerBall winner

South Africa’s latest millionaire joins a man from Benoni, who early last month claimed his R70 million PowerBall winnings.

The man, who won from the draw on 31 May, was unaware of his newfound riches until days after the draw.

“I took the results slip at the store a few days after the draw, which I kept with all my other slips. Two days later, I checked the ticket and I was shocked to realise that I had been sitting on a ticket worth R70 million,” said the PowerBall winner.

“Even then, it still felt like a dream. It was only after Ithuba confirmed that indeed I held the winning ticket that I believed it.”

In the same draw, another player won the PowerBall Plus jackpot of R3 million. The woman told Ithuba she would use the money to buy a house for her family.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here: Daily Lotto results.