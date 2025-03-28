PowerBall: R128 million to be won tonight

A new millionaire could be made from tonight's PowerBall draw.

A total estimated jackpots for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw for tonight sit at a mouth-watering R128 million.

Although no new millionaires were made from the last draw, that can all change after tonight’s.

The draw takes place just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R81 million

PowerBall Plus: R47 million

One person won R214,966.70 in the last PowerBall Plus draw by matching five correct numbers.

ALSO READ: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 21 March 2025

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps. (Terms and conditions apply)

Tickets are available for purchase until 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents they ought to take when visiting lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000.

ALSO SEE: Daily Lotto results Thursday, 27 March 2025

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the daily lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9:30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8:30pm.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit to pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

All players must be 18 and above.