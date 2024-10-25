Another Lotto player using banking app joins the millionaires’ club

The winner joins a teacher, another banking app player who won just over R43 million from the PowerBall draw on Friday, 11 October.

Another banking app player has won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of almost R16 million from the Wednesday draw.

A total of R114 million in jackpots was up for grabs on the night, with the Lotto Plus 2 estimated at R16 million.

Unfortunately, no one cracked the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 numbers.

According to Ithuba, the Wednesday winner purchased their ticket using the FNB bank app. They are yet to claim their winnings.

The winner purchased her ticket via the Absa banking platform and played for 10 future draws. She won the jackpot on the third draw of her ticket.

“I was on my way from work when the bank called me on Monday to check my PowerBall ticket and get in touch with Ithuba because I have won some money. When I got home, I checked my ticket against the winning numbers,” she told Ithuba.

“When I realised that I had won the jackpot, I felt like I was in a dream for a while, it’s an amazing feeling! I instantly called my husband to share the news.”

She plans to treat her family to a tropical island getaway, but her first purchase will be a grand piano.

“The first thing I’m going to buy is a grand piano, then I’ll take my family on vacation to a beautiful tropical island. I will continue working because I really love my job. However, many of our family’s long-term goals will now happen sooner, and I’m grateful for that.”

How to play the PowerBall

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets.

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

