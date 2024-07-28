Did you win R600k in the Daily Lotto? You have less than 6 months to claim it

Here are the winning numbers on the day you may have won over R600 000.

You may have won the Daily Lotto without realising it. Picture: iStock

National lottery operator ITHUBA has warned two winners of the Daily Lotto to collect their money within the next six months or risk losing it.

It revealed that one winner from Carletonville, Gauteng had scored R640 100 in a draw in January. Six months later they have yet to claim their winnings

“Are you the recent Daily Lotto jackpot winner who won R640 100? The winning ticket was purchased on 5 January 2024 in Carletonville, Gauteng.

“Check your tickets now to see if you are a winner. Ticket expires: 5 January 2025,” it told Lotto users.

What were the winning Daily Lotto numbers that day?

According to the National Lottery website, the winning numbers on 5 January were: 03, 06, 18, 29, 34.

Not the only one

ITHUBA said another person from Brakpan won over R500 000 a few weeks later, and has also not yet collected their money. That person has until the end of January next year to come forward before it “expires”.

“Could you be the lucky winner who won the R514,232 jackpot on Daily Lotto? The winning ticket was purchased on 29 January 2024 in Brakpan, Gauteng.

“Check your tickets now to see if you are a winner. Ticket expires: 29 January 2025.”

What were the winning numbers that day?

According to the National Lottery website, the winning numbers for Daily Lotto on 29 January were: 08, 10, 11, 22, 23.

Is there a Daily Lotto winner every day?

The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. When this happens the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers.

Important reminder!

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

