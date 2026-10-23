‘I will continue being the person I always was’: PowerBall winner claims her R112 million

All winners are provided counselling and financial advice upon claiming their winnings

The PowerBall draw’s latest multi-millionaire has collected her millions.

The occasional Lottery player shared that her husband is a regular player, so her occasional play actually securing the jackpot came as a shock.

This player won R112 000 000.00 in the first division by matching five correct numbers and the PowerBall. “I never imagined winning this amount,” she said.

A family woman who won’t be changed by money

The winner shared that she is a person whose priorities remain grounded, despite such a huge win. Her new fortune will allow her to provide more for the people she loves and spend time with her family.

“It means a lot. It will definitely change our lives. I will continue being the person I always was; I will just be able to take care of our family’s needs even more,” she said.

Sizekhaya’s winner service manager, Whitney Mafatle said “the stories behind every win truly are touching and a reminder of the person.”

“Everyone has dreams, and these wins take a winner one step closer to those dreams.”

Winners in other divisions are also encouraged to check their tickets to avoid forfeiting their winnings.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winners of up to R249 999 can claim their winnings online. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours.

Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet or, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R10 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R5 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.