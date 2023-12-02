Lotto

2 Dec 2023

08:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 2 December 2023

A total of R28 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Photo: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 2 December 2023:

Lotto: R5.5 million

Lotto Plus 1: R2 million

Lotto Plus 2: R20.5 million

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00.

Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00.

Lotto Plus 2: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00.

For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30 pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9 pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

