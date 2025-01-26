No one won last night’s Lotto but this week still had a R100m winner

Last night's big winner was in the Daily Lotto draw.

A total of R21 million was up for grabs in Saturday night’s Lotto, Lotto Plus, and Lotto Plus 2 draws but none of them got a winner.

This means their jackpots roll over to:



Lotto: R8 million

Lotto Plus 1: R7 million

Lotto Plus 2: R11 million

The next Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 draws will be on Wednesday, 29 January.

Did anyone make any money from Lotto last night?

95 people matched five numbers across the three draws, winning between R5 012 and R7 787.

But the night’s big winner was in the Daily Lotto draw, which landed one lucky player half a million rand.



Here is a reminder of last night’s numbers:

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday 25 January 2025

Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 25 January 2025

Lotto player lands R102m jackpot

A day earlier, one player bagged R102 million in the PowerBall draw.

Three others matched 5 balls and got R226 449.

ALSO READ: Here are the biggest SA Lotto wins

While there were no winners in the PowerBall Plus, it had cashed out more than R30 million to one lucky player in the draw on Tuesday, 21 January.

According to Ithuba, the R33.5 million winner purchased their ticket using the Standard Bank app.

What happens if I win?

Prizes under R249,000 are automatically deposited into the winner’s bank account linked to the banking app.

For prizes over that amount, winners will receive a call from their respective bank, notifying them of their win. They will be instructed to visit their nearest Ithuba office to claim their prize.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

Here are the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde