Lotto jackpot is over R100m tonight, here are the biggest SA winners

If Wednesday’s estimated R104 million Lotto jackpot is won, it would be the second-highest ever recorded in South Africa.

Mzansi is buzzing once again as it prepares to potentially welcome a multi-millionaire following Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The stakes are higher, with the Lotto now rolled over to an estimated jackpot of R104 million – which is R18 million more than last Wednesday’s prize.

The total estimated jackpot for tonight’s draw is R123 million, broken down as R104 million for Lotto, R16 million for Lotto Plus 1 and R3 million for Lotto Plus 2.

Lotto Plus 2 is starting from scratch after a player using a banking app won the jackpot on Wednesday, 23 October.

These are some of SA’s biggest Lotto winners

According to Ithuba, if Wednesday’s estimated R104 million Lotto jackpot is won, it would be the second-highest ever recorded in South Africa.

R110 million – January 2018

In January 2018, four lucky winners shared the Lotto spoils after cracking the code for the R110 million jackpot for a draw on Saturday, 27 January.

They each received their cut of R27.5 million.

R100 million – August 2024

In August this year, another player won R100 million from a draw which took place on 3 August.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pick n Pay, Hazeldean Square, Pretoria, and was unclaimed for almost three weeks.

The winner was eventually found.

It said at the time: “Congratulations to the recent Lotto jackpot winner who won over R100 million from the 03/08/2024 draw. The prize has been claimed and the winner search has come to an end!”

R86 million – September 2022

2022 was a year of winning for Lotto players. However, one player stood out; a Cape Town resident who at the time made a living as a street vendor.

He won R86 million from a draw on Saturday, 3 September.

“The first thing we did when I realised I had won, we prayed and thanked the Lord. Only my wife and children know that we have won,” he told Ithuba at the time.

“I play the Lottery games twice a month and I mix my numbers each time I play, this time around, I specifically played Lotto and not the other games as I went with my gut feeling.

“I have never won this much money before, the most I won from a game was R450.

“All my life, I have always dreamt of winning a big jackpot, and now can build a house for my family. I can now start to relax.”

R74 million – November 2022

Another winner in 2022, a player using the FNB banking app, won R74 million from the draw on Wednesday, 23 November 2022.

R66 million – May 2023

Last year, a player who purchased her ticket on the Nedbank banking app using the quick pick option to select the winning numbers won just over R66 million from the draw on Saturday, 20 May 2023.

The mother of two girls told Ithuba she planned to travel overseas and see the world with her newfound fortune.

According to Ithuba, her top priorities included “securing a comfortable future for her family and purchasing a dream house to provide a haven. Our winner is determined to ensure the wellbeing of her parents and will consider charitable organisations close to her heart to also benefit from her win.”

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which takes place at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

How to play the PowerBall

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

Here are the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws.