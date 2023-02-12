Someone maybe R22 million richer, check your lotto tickets

Citizen Reporter

National lottery operator Ithuba confirmed on its Twitter page that someone scooped the R22 million jackpot from Saturday night’s lotto draw.

The winning numbers were 09, 11, 35, 39, 40, 48 and total winnings stand at R22,260,104.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (11/02/23)!

We have a jackpot winner of R22,260,104! pic.twitter.com/v1EBfso0Kw— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 11, 2023

This comes off the bat of last Tuesday’s Powerball jackpot of R60 million where the winner used the First National Bank (FNB) app to buy their ticket.

Ithuba said the R60 million was the highest PowerBall Plus jackpot so far this year because it had rolled over 23 times before it was won on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

Seven winners in just two months

The winner is just the latest of many since the beginning of 2023.

“This is the seventh multi-millionaire created by the National Lottery since the beginning of 2023 and we are positive that it won’t be the last,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“The winner will be contacted by FNB, and will then be advised to go to their nearest ITHUBA office to process their winnings,” said Mabuza.

PowerBall winners

Since January, there have been two PowerBall jackpot winners who bagged over R100 million combined.

A Pretoria woman also won over R72 million through playing on the FNB app, with another winner banking over R32 million after buying tickets at a retail store.

Lotto jackpots

Two lucky people also became millionaires after winning Lotto jackpots in January.

A person who won R25 million said he is not going to tell anyone about his good fortune and will not be quitting his job. He said he will use the money to pay off his debt and buy property.

The other winner was a domestic worker in the Western Cape, who said she plans to buy herself a house.

“I was so excited when I found out that I won, I screamed and now that I have won I plan to buy a bigger house,” said the woman.

