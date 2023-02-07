Tata ma chance, tata ma R60 million in tonight’s Powerball Plus

Citizen Reporter

National Lottery operator Ithuba has announced the highest PowerBall Plus jackpot thus far for 2023.

While it’s not enough to save Eskom, it could be a life-changing win for you.

Phanda Pusha Play

“PowerBall Plus is now at an estimated R60 million. Having rolled over 23 times,” explained Ithuba.

Since January, there have been two PowerBall jackpot winners who bagged over R100 million combined.

A Pretoria woman also won over R72 million through playing on the FNB app, with another winner banking over R32 million after buying tickets at a retail store.

Here’s how you can play

Phanda pusha, play now, buy your tickets at participating retailers, on the website, using the national lottery mobile app, or from participating banks: FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank, or via USSD by dialling 1207529#.

PowerBall Plus is one of the fastest-growing jackpots and takes place every Tuesday and Friday.

“As an organisation, we are in the business of creating multi-millionaires, and we endeavour to increase

the convenience of playing through our banking partners, retailers, and e-commerce platform,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“We ensure that our games are accessible to as many people as possible. With this Tuesday’s

estimated PowerBall Plus jackpot draw coming up, we wait in anticipation to see where the next

winner may come from,” Mabuza said.

Players who win R50 000 or more, will receive trauma counselling followed by extensive financial advice to assist them with their financial planning at no cost to the winner.

Winnings are tax-free and received between 48 to 72 hours after completion of the claiming process.

