2 May 2024

Community Chat: What should be done to stop fighting in schools?

Police recently had to use pepper spray to separate gangs of students from each other at a high school in Pretoria.

Screengrab from a video of two pupils fighting at Lyttelton Manor High School in Centurion, 19 February 2019.

The scourge of violence in schools has again raised its ugly head, with a school in Pretoria having to beef up security after a recent incident.

According to the Pretoria Rekord, two learners were taken to hospital after a brawl broke out at the school recently.

Police had to use pepper spray to separate gangs of students from each other.

The learners are currently undergoing disciplinary processes.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY, INCLUDING WHAT PARENTS ARE SAYING ABOUT VIOLENCE AT THE SCHOOL, HERE.

What should be done to stop fighting in schools? Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Community Chat: What should be done to stop fighting in schools?
