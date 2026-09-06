Copper cable theft worsens in Middelburg

Copper cable theft is becoming an increasing concern in Middelburg, with another incident recently reported in Gholfsig.

DA ward councillor Elsie Vermooten said the problem is getting worse in the area following the latest theft.

About 60m of 70mm 11kV copper cable was stolen between August 21 and 23 near the cemetery and Van Elders Street.

Photo: Supplied/Elsie Vermooten

Repairs leave a trail of work

The theft damaged the electrical infrastructure and repair work was needed to restore the affected power line. Workers had to excavate a long, deep trench across the open ground to reach the underground cable.

Photo: Supplied/Elsie Vermooten

The stolen section was replaced and the connections repaired to restore the line.

Growing concern over cable theft

Cable theft adds further pressure to already strained municipal infrastructure, with stolen cables having to be replaced and damaged sections of the network repaired.

The latest incident has also raised concerns about the security of underground electrical cables, particularly in open areas where they are easier for thieves to target.

Vermooten said cable theft in the area has been getting worse and called for continued attention to the problem.

Photo: Supplied/Elsie Vermooten

The Middelburg Observer sent an enquiry to Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, but no response had been received by the time of publication.