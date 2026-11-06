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WATCH: Gifts galore at Johnny’s Bargain World

Johnny’s Bargain World offers a wide variety of products, making Christmas shopping much easier.

November 6, 2026
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute
A man sits on a chair holding a small sail boat.
Johnny Venter.

Don’t let Christmas shopping give you a panic attack! Johnny’s Bargain World has a little bit of everything.

This week, Johnny Venter showcased just a few of the hundreds of items currently available at his stores.
Be sure to stop by and discover all the surprises in store.

From furniture and lamps to toys, clocks, tools, bicycles, fishing gear and much more, there’s something for everyone!

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
November 6, 2026
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute

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Tobie van den Bergh

Tobie started as a journalist in September 1975. He was appointed editor of the Middelburg Observer in 1982 where he worked until he retired in 2024. He received numerous awards, is a founding member of the Forum for Community Newspapers and has published two books about his work. Although retired, Tobie is still very much involved in community journalism.
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