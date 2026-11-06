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WATCH: Gifts galore at Johnny’s Bargain World
Johnny’s Bargain World offers a wide variety of products, making Christmas shopping much easier.
Don’t let Christmas shopping give you a panic attack! Johnny’s Bargain World has a little bit of everything.
This week, Johnny Venter showcased just a few of the hundreds of items currently available at his stores.
Be sure to stop by and discover all the surprises in store.
From furniture and lamps to toys, clocks, tools, bicycles, fishing gear and much more, there’s something for everyone!
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