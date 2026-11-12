Ask the Experts

Q – We’re going away over December. What should I check at home before we leave?

A – Remember that insurance covers sudden, unexpected damage, not wear and tear. If a storm damages a roof that was already leaking, the claim can be reduced or rejected. So a quick check before you lock the door is your best protection.

Before the storms

• Clear gutters and downpipes, and replace loose or broken roof tiles.

• Fix cracks, leaks and ceiling stains now. Damage from poor upkeep is usually excluded.

• Trim branches hanging over the roof, and unplug electronics. Power surge cover often has a limit.

Water and gas

• Check the geyser, its drip tray and overflow pipe for leaks or blockages.

• Look at washing machine, dishwasher and toilet hoses for bulges, rust or drips.

• Know where your main water stopcock is. On a long trip, consider closing it.

• Close the gas cylinder valve if your appliance instructions allow it.

Security and cover

• Check how long your policy lets your home stand empty, and keep the alarm armed and linked.

• Update your contents values, and list phones, laptops and jewellery under portable possessions cover.

• Leave a key with someone you trust to check on the house.

Not sure your home meets your policy’s requirements? Contact your broker for a security review before you go.

Multilink Financial Services has helped Mpumalanga families for more than 30 years, looking at your medical aid, insurance, life cover and investments together – your 360 degree financial wellness.

Multilink Financial Services is an authorised financial services provider, FSP 2972.

Before you lock in your 2027 medical aid choice, let us look at the whole picture with you.

Pedri Reyneke

CEO – Multilink Financial Services

Got a question, ask me!

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017 638 1048

Info@multilinkfs.co.za