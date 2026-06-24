Stay warm your way this winter with Samsung’s intelligent air conditioners

As winter approaches, Samsung presents its new seasonal campaign, “Stay Warm Your Way”, showcasing theinnovative range of artificially intelligent air conditioning systems. The campaign introduces a smarter, more personalised approach to home heating, powered by Samsung Air Conditioning technology.

Winter comfort is personal, adaptable, and intuitive. The Stay Warm Your Way campaign reflects a broader shift from conventional heating methods to artificially intelligent1 air conditioning systems that respond to individual preferences and lifestyles.

Whether it’s maintaining the optimal evening temperature or warming up a space before you arrive home. The brand’s approach puts control in the hands of the user, while reducing the need for constant manual adjustments. Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what smart home technology can do, and at the heart of this campaign is the brand’s commitment to creating seamless, intelligent experiences that simplify everyday life.

From learning your habits, adapting, and optimising use, the air conditioners are designed to do more than just regulate temperature. Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features, users can enjoy automatic temperature adjustments based on usage patterns, ensuring consistent comfort without the guesswork. Integrated with smart home ecosystems and accessible via the SmartThings2 App, these systems allow users to control their environment remotely, bringing convenience and control into perfect harmony.

With fast heating, you can heat rooms rapidly, and once activated, warm air is distributed across an entire room. The fast heating mode’s unique design means that the room reaches the desired temperature faster than other conventional models3.

AI-driven climate control features take the effort out of staying comfortable. By analysing user habits and environmental conditions, the system automatically fine-tunes settings to maintain the ideal temperature.

The result is a home that feels just right, without constant adjustments, helping users save time while enjoying a more tailored experience. Additionally, the energy-efficient4 design supports more mindful electricity usage, an increasingly important factor for modern households.

With more people spending time at home, comfort, convenience, and efficiency have become essential. From quiet operation to sleek design and intelligent controls, Samsung air conditioners fit seamlessly into contemporary homes, delivering comfort that adapts to every moment.

1 Requires the use of SmartThings App and a Samsung account.

2 The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

3 Based on internal testing of the AR18AX4ZAWK model using Fast Mode compared with the conventional AQ12EASER model, measuring the time taken to increase the room temperature from 9°C to 20°C.4 Based on internal testing of the AR09TXCTT model compared with the Samsung conventional model AQ09TSLXEA