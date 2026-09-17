An easier way to switch to the new Z Fold8

Getting a new phone should be exciting, but moving data from an existing device can sometimes feel like a hassle. For users switching from iOS to Galaxy, easily bringing existing data and settings across is an important part of the experience.

Smart Switch is Samsung’s data transfer app[1] that allows users to move contacts, photos, videos, messages, apps, settings and more from an Android or iOS device to a new Galaxy device. With One UI 9 on the new eighth-generation Z series, Smart Switch makes switching devices easier and more seamless than before. Quick Share has also been enhanced, making it easier to share files with friends, family and colleagues using different platforms.

Start switching with just a QR code

With One UI 9, users no longer need to install the Smart Switch app separately on their iOS device. By simply scanning the QR code displayed on their new Galaxy, they can start transferring data through Smart Switch. The updated Smart Switch also makes wireless connection easier. The two devices can connect without users needing to find the right cable or adapter before setting up their new phone.

Bring more of your phone with you

With One UI 9, Smart Switch has expanded the types of data that can move from iOS devices to Galaxy. In addition to previously supported data such as photos, messages, contacts, calendars and apps, users can also transfer passwords and passkeys, call history, accessibility settings and eSIM information. These may be less visible than a photo library, but they can make a big difference to how quickly a new device feels ready to use. A saved password means one less account to set up again.

Bringing over accessibility settings can reduce the need to recreate a personalised experience. eSIM information can also be transferred, making it easier to continue using an existing mobile setup.

Make Galaxy feel more familiar

Whether switching to the Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8 or Z Flip8, users can make their new device feel familiar from the start. Beyond transferring data, they can adjust key settings such as swipe gestures and home screen layout to suit the way they use their phone. With the UI customisation app Good Lock[2] users can also personalise the home screen, app switching and more, giving them greater freedom to use Galaxy in the way that works best for them.

For those switching from iOS to Galaxy, these options can help recreate familiar ways of navigating and organising their previous smartphone, reducing the adjustment that can come with moving to a new environment. This helps users settle into their new device more comfortably and naturally from the start.

Keep sharing after the switch

Changing smartphones does not mean everyone around a user changes theirs too. Friends, family and colleagues may continue using different devices, which makes cross-platform sharing an important part of the experience long after setup is finished. Devices running One UI 9 and One UI 8.5 can benefit from an enhanced cross-device sharing experience[3] with Quick Share.

Choosing a new smartphone should come down to the experience people want next. By simplifying how the switch begins, expanding what can move across and making it easier to keep sharing afterwards. Samsung is reducing more of the practical barriers between smartphone ecosystems. The result is a simpler way to move to Galaxy, while bringing more of what already matters along for the journey.

[1] Transferable data may vary depending on the device OS (Android or iOS), OS version and connection method. Data transfer from an iOS device to a Galaxy device using the upgraded method is available on devices running Android 17 or later and iOS 26.6 or later in regions outside mainland China

[2] This application is available on SAMSUNG devices running Android 8.0 or higher. (Some devices may not be supported)

[3] The “Share with iOS devices” feature is currently supported first on select flagship models, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8 and Galaxy S26, with support planned to expand to more models in the future.