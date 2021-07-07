Farewell to ICE: Long awaited new Lotus Emira unveiled

Charl Bosch

With Lotus having announced the end of the Elise and Exige in February this year, the Hethel based firm has now revealed the replacement for both models, including the Evora, in the shape of the all-new Emira.

Until now known as the Type 181, the Emira, whose name is derived from the term “leader”, will slot-in below the electric Evija and while billed as a “paradigm shift in levels of practicality, comfort, functionality and technology” for the brand, it will also be the final new Lotus to derive motivation solely from and internal combustion engine (ICE).

Based on a brand-new lightweight platform made out of bonded aluminium Lotus claims has kept the weight down to a 1 405 kg in its lightest form, the Emira measures 4 412 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 575 mm, width of 1 985 mm and height of 1 255 mm.

Joining the Evija as the second model to form part of Lotus’ Vision80 programme in reference to 2028 when the brand will celebrate its 80th anniversary, the Emira takes styling inspiration from its bigger sibling, but unlike the Elise/Exige, adopts a more GT focused persona inside similar to the Evora.

In a complete departure from the Evora however, the Emira’s interior is thoroughly modern with the inclusion of a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a ten-channel sound system made by British audio firm KEF, a model bespoke flat-bottom steering wheel and electric sport seats.

What’s more, the Emira also boasts adaptive cruise control, Driver Attention Alert, Road Sign Recognition, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision Warning, push-button start, keyless entry and ambient lighting. Practicality comes in the form of a myriad of storage areas inside, as well as a 151-litre boot with 208-litres available behind the rear seats.

Mounted on 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped as standard in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres or optionally in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, the mid-engine Emira’s biggest highlight is choice of two engines with interest being the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo.

Only arriving later in 2022, the mill is in fact the same M139 unit used in the Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45 with its availability coming as a result of Lotus’s partnership with AMG on the technical front.

Revised with a new exhaust system as well as a new air intake, the four-pot will have two states of tune; 268 kW and 298 kW with Lotus claiming a top speed of 290 km/h and 0-100 km/h 4.5 seconds. No indication was however made of the version the figures apply to with the same being true of the claimed 430 Nm of torque. Regardless of the output, the engine will be solely mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Serving as the second option is the stalwart 3.5-litre Toyota derived supercharged V6 that will once again be paired to either a six-speed manual or torque converter six-speed automatic ‘box. No performance or indeed power figures were revealed.

Going on sale in the European spring of next year, the Emira will have a starting price below £60 000 (R1.2-million) with a special Launch Edition based on the V6 debuting as the range’s flagship. For now, no confirmation about a local launch date has been made.