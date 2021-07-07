PICS: Officially out: Volkswagen prices Crafter 4Motion and Tiptronic

Charl Bosch

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 4Motion and Tiptronic versions of the Crafter van after initial pricing appeared on the brand’s website in late December last year.

As indicated at the time, the all-paw gripping system and self-shifting ‘box will only be offered on the entry-level Crafter 35 panel van, thus avoiding the need for a Code 10 licence the next step-up Crafter 50 requires.

Sporting dimensions of 5 986 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 640 mm, height of 2 355 mm and width of 2 040 mm, both models are powered by the stalwart 2.0 TDI rated at 103kW/340Nm with the 4Motion being equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox while the eight-speed Tiptronic routes its amount of twist to the front wheels only.

Rear view

Top speed is limited to 100 km/h with Volkswagen claiming a combined fuel consumption of 8.2 L/100 km for the Tiptronic, the same as the conventional manual, and 9.1 L/100 km for the 4Motion.

Fitted with bran style rear doors plus the option of having a right-hand-side door in addition to the standard issue left, the Crafter 35 can also be have with a conventional or High Roof with the claimed payload rated at 1 487 kg for the Tiptronic and at 1 393 kg for the 4Motion. Loading capacity meanwhile ranges from 9.3m³ to 17.5 m³.

Currently in its second generation with the wraps having come off in 2017, the Polish built Crafter, which in first generation guise was made in Germany as part of a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz that resulted in the previous iteration of the Sprinter, comes as standard with electric windows, Driver Alert, Crosswind Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and ESP with Brake Assist.

Crafter comes without a radio as standard

From the expansive options list, buyers can specify LED head and foglights as well as the following:

6.5-inch Composition Media infotainment system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

front and rear parking sensors;

air-conditioning;

Trailer Assist;

Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking;

reverse camera;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Heavy Duty rear suspension;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

tow bar;

rear evaporator to go with the air-conditioning;

Park Pilot;

Secondary battery

Reserved for the 4Motion though is Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist and a rear diff-lock.

Pricing

Standard across the range is a two year/unlimited km warranty and a five year/120 000 km EasyDrive Plan.

Crafter 35 MCV 2.0 TDI – R616 900

Crafter 35 MCV 2.0 TDI Tiptronic – R659 400

Crafter 35 LCV 2.0 TDI – R711 700

Crafter 35 MCV 2.0 TDI 4Motion – R713 300

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI LWB Panel Van – R726 600

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI LWB Bus Conversion – R726 600

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI XLWB Bus Conversion – R736 700

Crafter 50 2.0 TDI XLWB Panel Van – R736 700