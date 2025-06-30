BMW 7 Series’ controversies offset by tech and comfort mastery

Aside from having finally gained the upper hand over its Mercedes-Benz rival, the latest 7 Series also trounces its X7 stablemate when it comes to proper luxury motoring.

The BMW 7 Series story a familiar one stretching back to the original E23’s unveiling 48 years ago.

While within striking range, the proverbial “close but no cigar” saying always applied to Munich’s rival for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class when it came to the topic of “tomorrow’s in-car technology” and comfort today.

Impossible pulled-off.. for now

Probably sick of hearing about the comparison with the three-pointed star, the blue-and-white roundel seemingly threw everything it had at the G70 in creating the most opulent and controversially styled 7 Series since the Chris Bangle-era E65.

ALSO READ: New BMW 7 Series a sensory luxury and tech overload

Despite a heavily facelifted version of current W223 S-Class, which, admittedly, did go on-sale in 2020, being launched later this year, the G70, for the time being, has the upper hand by an everything but comfortable margin.

Whereas the quiet dropping of the all-electric i7 M60 for the much more powerful M70 just over two years ago has been the biggest updated handed to the G70 so far, the most enduring derivative, arguably, presents the strongest case since its first arrived as part of the second generation E32 in 1992.

The most iconic Seven?

The direct rival for the S500 ever since the shelving of the 750i, the 740i kicks the South African-market 7 Series off range as one of three engine options available, the others being the M70 and the diesel-powered 740d.

Taking a further step back, the 740i also makes do without the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as on its siblings, while deriving motivation from a six-cylinder engine it only adopted in 2008 with the arrival of the fifth generation F01.

Part of the 7 Series range since 1992, the G70 740i continues with the use of a six-cylinder engine since the debut of the F01 generation in 2008. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

While without the shove of its erstwhile battery-operated sibling tested in 2023, or likely the consumption of the still untested 740d, its inclusion as the only petrol-powered 7 Series came with a fair degree of warranting during the seven-day stay.

Arriving in the same dour Oxide Silver Metallic paint option as the i7, the 740i, in base Design Pure Excellence grade, proved anything but nondescript.

In fact, it came with the rather tough question of whether it can be considered as all the luxury sedan you will need this side of a Rolls-Royce?

When controversy works

Aesthetically, the Z1-inspired tribute design, no matter how polarising, has started to become more accepted in the same way initial naysayers have started changing their opinions on the M3 and M4.

Side profile is typical 7 Series, though the rear is much slimmer than the old G11. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

That being said, the work of BMW’s Head of Design, Domagoj Dukec, will still remain a contentious for some, the split headlight design with Swarovski crystals integrated into the LED diodes, and the oversized kidney grille with the optional illuminated surround BMW calls Iconic Glow being the main talking points.

Distinctive nonetheless, the notoriety extends further in the slimmer proportions relative to the preceding G11 when viewed from the rear, plus X4-inspired taillight clusters.

Test unit sported decidedly plain-looking 20-inch alloy wheels. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

The opposite side of the spectrum though are the seemingly plain-looking 20-inch alloy wheels and liberal use of chrome detailing as per the Design Pure Excellence being focused on luxury in comparison to the step-up M Sport.

Interior sensory overload

This also goes for the interior as opening the doors “manually” or automatically via the button next to the lock barrel, reveals the now customary minimalist design with most of the functions residing inside the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system that makes-up the Curved Display in conjunction with the 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

A setup that will require familiarisation, the integration of BMW’s older 8.0 operating system means the former still comes with a myriad icons for each function rather than relying on layers upon layers of sub-menus.

Consequently, this makes it somewhat easier to use than the latest 8.5 system. At the same time, the positioning of the displays in relation to the driving position makes the rotary dial scroller almost redounded compared to the touchscreen inputs.

Interior looks futuristic and minimalistic. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

As ever, the resolution of the Curved Display is impressive, with another highlight being the optional Augmented Reality camera system displayed within the instrument cluster.

In a similar situation to the i7, the test unit sported an odd mix of beige upholstery and carbon fibre inserts.

While build quality and fit-and-finish leaves little to be desired, the choice of hue makes for a dated look, not helped by the constant cleaning it will require as evident by the look of the test unit’s almost 13 000 km mileage.

Ergonomics remain the 7 Series’ biggest foible though, and while a fair number of controls reside on the centre console in a touch-sensitive fashion, one of the main irritations is adjusting the air flow of the vents.

Sitting on top of the Interaction Bar, the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system looks complex, but is relatively easy to use versus BMW’s latest systems. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

Positioned below the dashboard, similar to the new 5 Series, the layout feels awkward and unable to provide a satisfactory flow unless switched to maximum hot or cold.

Given the climate control’s interface, as well as those for the heated, ventilated and massaging seats being located at the base of the infotainment system, the process can become frustrating compared to a button-centred design.

Central to the minimalist look, the so-called Interaction Bar sports a crushed crystal-type effect that changes colour via the ambient lighting system.

An aesthetic touch that adds to the futuristic look, it still comes with its own quirks in the form of the touch-sensitive scrollers for the climate control, the mechanism for the glovebox and opening the front doors automatically by means of the icons on the outer edge of the dashboard.

About the rear…

Unsurprisingly though, the main interest for 7 Series buyers is rear accommodation where, apart from the pair of 5.5-inch displays integrated into the door handles, BMW had fitted the test unit with the mesmerising 31.8-inch 4K Theatre Screen that drops down from the roof, and the lounge theatre heated, ventilated massaging seats.

Completing the setup is the sublime 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround system co-developed between the firm, BMW and legendary Hollywood composer, Hans Zimmer.

The undeniable focal point of the 7 Series, controlling the setup by the pair of door handle-mounted displays comes with a slight caveat in accessing what BMW calls Theare Mode.

Rear is where most 7 Series owners will be. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

While able to control the main infotainment system as well, only the rear passenger’s chair can recline fully up to 42.5-degrees, and only with no one sitting in the front.

Besides reclining in an ottoman fashion, with added comfort coming from a pair of headrest-mounted pillows, the electric roller blinds also rise automatically, though these can also be lowered individually.

As a result of the Theatre Screen’s mechanism, an obscure panoramic view with the fixed glass roof open presents itself, though admittedly, this will likely be of little concerns to most owners.

Main highlight is the Theatre Mode that reclines the seat seats and lowers the 31.8-inch Theatre Screen. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

Further focus on the rear comes in the shape of the central armrest that houses a pair cupholders, storage area and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Hardly left out, the front provides a cocoon-type feel despite no lack of space being evident. In fact, the only oddity that will require getting used to, is the two-spoke steering wheel.

As part of its other party piece, the 740i’s doors can all be opened and closed using the infotainment system, or, as mentioned, by the icons on the dashboard for those at the front.

A 5.5-inch display have been integrated into the rear door handles for the various functions ranging from seat adjustment to the drop-down Theatre Screen. Image: Rynhardt Steenkamp

Opening the rears from inside takes place via a button atop the handle, though all come with a pair of “manually” opening buttons and levers on the doors.

As refined, comfortable and spacious as the interior is – the boot being deep and equally capacious at 540-litres – the surprise resides underneath up front.

The surprise of the ‘six’

Never expected to deliver the same immediate response as the i7’s electric powertrain, the mild-hybrid assisted 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six proved anything sluggish in the lighter 740i.

Developing 280kW/540Nm, the unit proved effortless and creamy smooth in moving the 2 090 kg 7 Series along, with only a slight inline-six burble being audible inside.

Devoid of the usual low-down lag as a result of the 48-volt belt/starter generator, the other impressive takeaway involved fuel consumption.

Arriving with an indicated range of over 800 km, the eventual 576 km clocked after seven-days saw the instrument cluster register a best of 8.9 L/100 km in mixed conditions with extensive use having been made of the climate control, seats and heated steering wheel.

In addition, the dual-axle adaptive air suspension results in a smooth and absorbing ride, though surface changes are felt in a manner that could be described as informative rather than unsettling.

That being said, the only real blemish was the changing habits of the usually perfect ZF-sourced eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Operated via the toggle switch on the centre console, the ‘box shifts its usual buttery smooth self going up, yet tended to lag with sudden downshifts.

While this can be overridden using the gear shift paddles, it stands to reason that most 7 Series drivers will leave the selector in D despite a typical BMW engagement feel being present from behind the wheel.

Conclusion

BMW’s patience in having waited nearly five decades to rattle the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been long and while the result of the facelift Benz remains to be seen, the real trump card for Munich is the overall execution of the 7 Series from a tech and comfort standpoint.

In the absence of the 740d, the 740i Design Pure Excellence, which opens the 7 Series range up, rates as the most complete and without needing to upgrade to the M Sport.

While anything but a bargain at R2 284 104 before options, it makes for a compelling package not only as an S-Class alternative, but within BMW’s own ranks for doing luxury properly no matter how convincing an X7 might be.

NOW READ: Polarising new BMW 7 Series officially in the open