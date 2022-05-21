These are the cheapest bakkies for sale in South Africa

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Bakkies are so popular in South Africa that on average, one in every five new cars sold is a bakkie. And while R1-million double cabs might not be in everyone’s reach, there are plenty of more affordable options available on Mzansi’s list of cheapest bakkies.

The bakkie market is differentiated by three body shapes, single, extended and double cab. We have compiled a list of the three most affordable ones in each shape.

While there are many players in the single and double cabs segments, only the current big three – Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max – have what has been termed a “cab and a half”.

For our three lists of cheapest bakkies we have not considered the most affordable light commercial vehicle available in South African – the R159 900 Suzuki Super Carry 1.2 – as it is more of a little truck than it is a bakkie.

We have also not included offerings such as chassis cabs or bakkies with purely commercially orientated loadbox configurations in our lists of cheapest bakkies. We strictly stuck to offerings with standard canopy-ready loadboxes equipped with traditional bakkie tailgates.

SA’s cheapest bakkies – single cabs

R206 000 – Nissan NP200 1.6i Base + Safety

The half-tonner segment was once a hotly contested space that including a host of players in the form of the Ford Bantam, Mazda Rustler, Volkswagen Caddy, Nissan 1400, Corsa/Chevrolet Utility, Fiat Strada and Proton Arena.

Now all that remains is the Nissan NP200, which is actually closer to a one-tonner than a half-tonner as it offers a payload of 800kg.

It is powered by a Renault-sourced four-cylinder, 1.6-litre petrol engine producing 64 kW of power and 128 Nm of torque which is sent to the front wheels via five-speeds manual transmission.

Nissan claims fuel consumption to be 8.1 L/100 km, while it has a rated braked towing capacity of 650 kg and unbraked towing capacity of 580 kg.

It features safety spec in the form of two airbags and ABS with EBD plus power steering, but the cabin is bare bones with no air-conditioner or radio.

It comes standard with a six-year/150 000 km warranty, but no service plan.

R213 999 – Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD

This model, officially named the Single Cab 4×2 by the Indian carmaker, has three cheaper siblings, but we did not consider the R181 999 Maxitruck Plus, R201 999 Loader and R207 999 Dropside for our list of cheapest bakkies in single cab guise for the reasons stated above.

The Bolero gets its power from a 2.5-litre turbodiesel mill which sends 74 kW/238 Nm to the rear wheels via five-speed automatic gearbox. Mahindra claims that it will sip 9.5 litres of diesel for every 100 km.

Its rated payload capacity is 1 100 kg, with its towing capacity being 750 kg.

The Mahindra Bolero has a reputation for being a tireless worker.

The Bolero Single Cab comes standard with air-conditioner and power steering, but no radio.

It is covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty and does not come with a standard service plan.

R215 900 – GWM Steed 5 2.2MPi Workhorse

Much like the discontinued Nissan NP300, the GWM Steed 5, albeit in double cab guise, was heavily criticised for achieving a zero-star safety rating in a Global NCAP crash test initiated by AA South Africa’s #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative in December 2020.

The rear-wheel driven Steed 5 draws its power from a 73 kW/190 Nm petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Its claimed fuel consumption is 9.9 L/100 km.

This bakkie does not come with ABS with EBD, airbags and electric windows. It does however have an air-conditioner and radio.

Its payload and towing capacity are not indicated on GWM’s website.

SA’s cheapest bakkies – double cabs

R235 900 – GWM Steed 5 2.2MPi double cab

Great Wall Motors tops our list of cheapest bakkies in double cab guise by more than R16k.

Like the single cab, the four-seater version of the Steed 5 is powered by a 73 kW/190 Nm petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is slightly more at 10.2 L/100 km.

The GWM Steed 5 is the cheapest double cab bakkie in Mzansi.

It comes with aircon, radio and front electric windows, but not ABS with EBD and airbags.

It’s loadbox length of 1 380mm is 900mm shorter than that of its single cab sibling.

R251 999 – Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD double cab

The most affordable double cab offering in the Indian carmaker’s stable features almost exactly the same list of specifications, with the difference being a four-seater cabin and loadbox which is 800 mm shorter in length at 1 460 mm.

R260 900 – GWM Steed 5 2.2MPi double cab SX

The upper specced version of the Steed 5 four-seater includes ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, electric windows in the rear, adjustable steering column and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The powertrain stays unchanged from its single cab sibling.

SA’s cheapest extended cabs

R412 800 – Ford Ranger 2.2TDCi SuperCab Hi-Rider

The most affordable extended cab bakkie on our list of cheapest bakkies is powered by an 88 kW/285 Nm 2.2-litre turbodiesel mill mated to a five-speed manual gearbox which sends the twist to the rear wheels. Ford claims that it will sip 8.2 L of diesel for every 100 km.

The SuperCab base model has a payload of 1 045kg and braked towing capacity of 1 500 kg.

Safety spec include ABS with EBD and dual airbags, while a radio is standard and aircon optional.

The bakkie is covered by a four-year/120 000 km warranty and no service plan.

R433 600 – Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD Extended cab

The new Isuzu in 1.9-litre turbodiesel guise sends 110 kW of power and 350 Nm of torque to the rear wheels via five-speed manual transmission. Claimed fuel consumption is a very impressive 7.1 L/100 km.

This D-Max has a payload of 1 195 kg and braked towing capacity of 2 100 kg.

Being the newest of the current crop of Mzansi’s big three bakkies, it comes standard with an impressive set of safety specifications including electronic stability control, trailer sway control, brake assist system, dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

It comes standard with radio and aircon, but requires elbow grease to wind down the windows.

The D-Max is covered by a five-year/120 000 km warranty and is inclusive of a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

The Isuzu D-Max Extended Cab, pictured here in LS guise, features impressive safety spec.

R448 500 – Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD Extended cab L

This version is slightly better specced than the base model. It comes with steering wheel audio controls, four speakers instead of two, remote control central locking, keyless entry, speed-sensitive door lock, illuminated entry and electric windows.

The powertrain and load-carrying abilities stays unchanged.

