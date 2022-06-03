‘Big NO!’, says Outa about Mbalula’s plan hit to road users with new ‘driving tax’

Citizen Reporter

A proposed driving tax set out by the Department of Transport has attracted criticism for expecting to squeeze even more money from the country’s already cash-strapped motorists.

According to an adjusted version of the Department’s White Paper Policy document, the proposal involves sourcing additional funding for a so-called “traffic management levy”.

Traffic management levy to help improve driver discipline

This new levy will supposedly be added to current vehicle licences and fuel taxes, with the department saying the introduction of a traffic-management levy will be investigated.

It said road funding requires “a more balanced approach”, thus, increased funding should be made available for the improved utilisation of existing resources.

Additional funding strategies will be looked at, such as the allocation of a percentage of the roads budget “for traffic control purposes”.

The department “justified” the tax by saying it will be to the advantage of this new management system.

Without this “new system”, the department is incapable of “effecting a more drastic improvement in road user discipline and reducing collisions”.

Out says, “SA is overtaxed as is. These additional taxes [are] usually lost through wasteful expenditure’. Photo: iStock

The Citizen reached out to Automobile Association spokesperson, Layton Beard, who said the AA was aware of the proposed document.

Beard said: “We are still busy studying that with a view to understanding the details of what is being proposed. We wouldn’t want to comment until we’ve finalised that process.”

Fines

The white paper also promised to improve the collection of fines and procedures relating to, as opposed to fines “accruing to individual authorities and general state or provincial revenue.”

“For this purpose, dedicated national and provincial road-traffic management funds will be considered”, the department said.

“The development, implementation and operation of incident management plans would improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the services rendered and minimise reaction times,” it added.

A ‘big no’ from Outa

While still to be implemented, the draft attracted the ire of the Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), who said the new tax is “a BIG NO”.

“SA is overtaxed as is. These additional taxes [are] usually lost through wasteful expenditure [and] lack of objectives. RTMC already collect ‘driving’ tax,” the organisation said.

Motorists agreed. One netizen known only as Bibz said South Africans won’t tolerate another additional levy.

“Government ‘chased’ away thousands of taxpayers; time to make government work for their salaries. Remove all perks, subsidies, reduce salaries and let’s see how they fare”.

Nope, l don't think the people will tolerate another additional levy/tax. The Govt has "chased" away thousands of tax payers. Time to make the Govt work for THEIR salaries.

Remove all perks, subsidies, reduce salaries and let's see how they fare.— Bibz (@vivienr31) May 30, 2022

Another user was slightly more creative, saying she has only two words for Mbalula:

I have 2 words for him. Second one is OFF!!!— Penny Ellis (@PennyEl62141066) May 30, 2022

A third was slightly more pragmatic:

How abt you conduct a staffing audit ,implement a retrenchment policy to reduce overstaffing,cut your salary bill through aligning salaries to market and start cost cutting measures then talk to us abt another tax— dotherighthing (@Dothrrighthing1) May 30, 2022

The white paper can be read below:

Compiled by Charl Bosch and Cheryl Kahla.