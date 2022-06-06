S moniker returns to Bentley Continental GT

Charl Bosch

Still fresh from unveiling the long wheelbase Bentayga EWB last month, Bentley has reintroduced the S moniker to the Continental GT for the first time in four years.

As with the previous generation, the S is modelled on the V8 rather than the W12 coupe and and GTC convertible, with bespoke exterior and interior additions either optional or otherwise not offered not all.

Gloss black detailing and a choice of two gloss black alloy wheels options are additional differentiating factors from the regular V8.

Externally, these enhancements comprise a gloss black grille and darkened head as well as taillight surrounds, red brake calipers, gloss black detailing, an S badge on the front wings, black exhaust outlets and a choice of two wheel options; machined gloss black 21-inch tri-spoke alloys or 22-inch five Y-spoked wheels also finished in gloss black but with a satin sheen finish.

ALSO READ: Bentley Speed(s)-up Continental GT

Inside, Dinamica micro-fibres adorn the steering wheel and gear lever, while the seats, which can be quilted as an option, are additionally finished in Nappa leather with the added option of having the S logo embroidered onto each headrest.

GTC S’ roof can be opened and closed in 19 seconds.

Illuminated S branded treadplates and leather on the instrument panel, dashboard, centre console door pads rounds the interior off, together with piano-key black inserts and black S badges on the dash itself. As before, the GTC can have its roof opened and closed in 19 seconds at speeds up to 30km/h.

Up front, the 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 remains unchanged with outputs of 405kW/770Nm. Drive is again routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Red-and-black two-tone interior is standard S fare.

As with the regular V8, the S comes as standard with torque vectoring and the same performance; 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds for the coupe and four seconds for the GTC. Top speed is once again set at 318km/h. It does however benefit from a new exhaust system bespoke to it.

The second S model to be launched in the last 12 months following the debut of the Bentayga S last year, no pricing details for the either the coupe or GTC were however revealed.