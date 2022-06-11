All-new Baleno set to boost rising Suzuki stock

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Suzuki Auto South Africa has enjoyed a meteoric rise on the local automotive landscape of late. With the introduction of the all-new Suzuki Baleno this week, the Japanese carmaker is set to scale even bigger heights.

By setting a new sales record of 4 331 last month, Suzuki overtook Volkswagen (4 264) as Mzansi’s second best-selling brand in May. Toyota still led the way, but its sales of 6 380 was much lower than usual due to the disruption at its Prospecton assembly plant due to flood damage.

Only 19 units of the first-generation Baleno, which was launched in 2015, were sold last month. This means that if Suzuki can achieve its monthly sales target of 500 for the new generation, its rising stock can soar even higher.

Suzuki banks on Baleno

“We are quite bullish in our approach to the all-new Baleno. We believe in the product and its potential as it’s not a model that sales relied upon before,” says Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa.

Largely contributing to Suzuki’s newfound success are products offering good value for money and the all-new Baleno surely fits this bill. Not only are the lower trim GL models packed with generous specification, but the flagship GLX models feature class-leading technology in the form of head-display and 360-degree camera.

The taillights of the all-new Suzuki Baleno extends into the tailgate.

Pricing for the new generation starts at R225 900, which is strategically positioned as 19% of all local five-door hatchback sales happen in the R220 000 to R240 000 segment. All four Suzuki Baleno models also fall into the R220 000 to R300 000 segment, where 43% of the action in the five-door hatchback sales segment takes place.

Direct rivals for the Suzuki Baleno come in the form of the Toyota Starlet, with which it shares a platform, and VW Polo Vivo. Lower down the price scale it competes with the Kia Picanto and Hyundai Grand i10, while at the upper end competitors include the Kia Rio and Hyundai i20 and to lesser extent the VW Polo.

Powering the Suzuki Baleno

One of the biggest chances in the new Baleno happens under the bonnet, where Suzuki’s familiar KB15 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine replaces the KB14 1.4-litre mill across the range. The KB15, which also serves on the Jimny, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and Ertiga, produces 9 kW of power and 8 Nm of torque more than its predecessor total outputs of 77 kW/138 Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via either five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Due to the new Baleno’s low weight of 915 kg, it has a better power to weight ratio than the 85 kW 1.0-litre turbo VW Polo.

Suzuki claims that the manual will only sip 5.4 litres for every 100 km and the automatic 5.7 L/100 km.

The Suzuki Baleno now features a multi-layered dashboard.

Separating the all-new Suzuki Baleno from its predecessor in terms of exterior styling are wider front air intakes, a three-dimensional grille design and taillights that extend into the tailgate. GLX models also boast LED projector-style headlamps and daytime running lights featuring a three-point signature, while they ride on 16-inch polished alloy wheels.

Arctic White Pearl and Midnight Black Pearl paint options are carried over from the previous generation, while Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Luxe Beige Pearl Metallic, Opulent Red Pearl Metallic, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic and Grandeur Grey Metallic have been added to the range.

Stylish inside

Inside, the Suzuki Baleno now boasts a multi-layered dashboard, contoured seats clad in higher-grade cloth upholstery and new centre armrest with rear air vents and two rear USB ports.

Standard spec on the GL includes seven-inch colour infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, electric adjustable and foldable side mirrors, cruise control, remote central locking and a multi-function leather steering wheel.

Apart from head-up display and 360-degree round view monitor, which were not reserved for Starlet models, the GLX also feature a high-resolution nine-inch infotainment system, 4.2-inch colour information display in instrument cluster and keyless stop/start function.

A 360-degree camera gives a bird’s eye-view of the Baleno’s surroundings.

Standard safety specifications across the range include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme and Hill Hold Assistance. In addition, GLX models get four more airbags.

Boot space is measured at 314 litres and can be extended to 1 057 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded flat.

Conclusion

The all-new Suzuki Baleno offers excellent value for money in a very price-sensitive segment. It is good-looking, smooth and easy to drive, spacious enough for a small family, will keep you safe and features excellent specification levels.

There is no reason it shouldn’t follow in the footsteps of other Suzuki products and start selling like hot cakes.

Suzuki Baleno Pricing

Baleno 1.5 GL MT – R225 900

Baleno 1.5 GL AT – R245 900

Baleno 1.5 GLX MT – R275 900

Baleno 1.5 GLX AT – R295 900

Standard on every Suzuki Baleno is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and four-year/60 000 km service plan.

For more information on the Suzuki Baleno, visit the manufacturer’s webiste.