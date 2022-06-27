WATCH: Mahindra Scorpio-N revealed in India and previewed in South Africa

Charl Bosch

On track to come to South Africa, Mahindra has taken the wraps off the new Scorpio-N in India as the eventual replacement for the current model that will live for a while badged as the Scorpio Classic.

The automaker’s second all-new model after unveiling the XUV 700 last year, the Scorpio-Ns, whose unveiling intertwined with the local preview of it and the XUV 700 today, makes use of a completely new body-on-frame platform that still comes with a low-range transfer case of four-wheel-drive models.

Measuring 4 662 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 750 mm, the Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer than the outgoing S11, with its wheelbase increasing by 70 mm.

Standing 1 870 mm tall, the claimed height drops 125 mm with the width of 1 917 mm representing an increase of 97 mm over the now outgoing model. No details regarding luggage capacity were shared.

The first Indian-made vehicle to feature frequency damping shock absorbers, as well as a Watt’s rear linkage, four-wheel-drive models come as standard with what Mahindra calls 4XPLOR Intelligent Terrain Management System comprising four settings; Tarmac, Desert, Mud and Snow.

Despite eschewing the previous model’s mechanical power steering for an electric setup, the Scorpio-N retains the mechanically locking differential, in addition to three of the four driving modes the XUV 700 debuted with, namely Zip, Zap and Zoom.

For India, five trim levels are offered; Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L, the latter equipped with six seats rather than the seven all of the other derivatives have as standard.

Screengrab of the rear facia shows an equally big departure from the current model.

Even in base form, specification is high with the availability of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights, 17-inch steel wheels, steering wheel audio controls, second-row air-conditioning vents, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and all around electric windows.

Building on the Z2, the Z4 receives cruise control, a separate air-conditioning module for the second row, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as:

cooled glovebox;

height adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support;

bootlid spoiler;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Hill Descent Control on automatic models

Moving one up, the Z6 not only comes as standard with a sunroof and the mentioned drive modes, but also a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, silver front and rear skidplates and integrated satellite navigation.

Interior a significant improvement over that of the current model.

Upping the ante, the Z8 gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy alloys as standard, along with the 4XPLOR system, keyless entry and push-button start, plus:

projector-type auto/off LED headlights;

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

faux leather wrpped gear lever and steering wheel;

folding electric mirrors;

reverse camera;

chrome door handles and grille;

mechanical diff-lock;

two-tone interior

Capping the range off, the Z8L boasts a wireless smartphone charger, front parking sensors with added Park Assist, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, Driver Attention Alert and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Up front, the Scorpio-N offers a choice of two engines; the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol that produces 147 kW and the venerable 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel rated at 128 kW.

Bar the top-spec Z8L, all Scorpio-N model comes with seven seats as standard.

Connected to the six-speed manual gearbox, torque in the former stands at 370 Nm with the oil-burner offering the same. Paired to the optional six-speed automatic though, the petrol delivers 380 Nm with the diesel getting a 30 Nm bump for a total of 400 Nm.

In total, seven colours are available;

Everest White;

Royal Gold;

Dazzling Silver;

Napoli Black;

Grand Canyon;

Red Rage;

Deep Forest

In term of pricing, the Scorpio-N kicks-off at INR 1 199 000 (R242 107) for the petrol-powered Z2 with the diesel ZL8 priced at INR 1 949 000 (R393 550).

Only going on sale from the 25th of next month are the four-wheel-drive and automatic derivatives, whose asking prices were not divulged.

Expect details for the South African model to be announced soon.