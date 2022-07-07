Boosted Kia Sonet priced and specced

Charl Bosch

Introduced just over a year ago as its entry-level SUV/crossover, Kia has officially confirmed price and specification details of the turbocharged Sonet T-GDI.

Previewed alongside the normally aspirated model at the local market launch in Cape Town last year in GT-Line guise, Kia has opted to forgo the sporty moniker in favour of the T-GDI designation.

Rear facia also provides no clue as to what resides underneath the bonnet.

This means the Sonet does without the usual GT-Line exterior applique such as the model specific bumpers, extended doors sills and alloy wheels, but as indicated, receives a considerable power boost over the current models.

Replacing the free-breathing 1.5-litre petrol engine is the familiar 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol used in its sibling, the Hyundai Venue, that makes 88kW/172Nm. Drive once again goes to the front wheels but this time through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with no manual option.

Boot still swallows 392-litres with the rear seats up.

Dimensionally, the Sonet T-GDI is unchanged from its sibling, however, on the specification front, the entry-level LX has been overlooked with the EX being the entry point and the newly added EX+ the flagship.

In terms of features, the EX comes as standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as:

Interior has been carried over from the normally aspirated model.

auto on/off headlights;

imitation leather-and-cloth seats;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD and ESC;

Hill Start Assist;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever;

rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera

On top of these, the EX+ adds a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, red stitching on the seats, automatic climate control, folding electric mirrors, cruise control, a drive mode selector and a total of six airbags.

Price

As with the non-turbo versions, the Sonet T-GDI’s sticker price includes a five-year/unlimited km as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.