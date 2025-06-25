Suit straightened updated Kia Sorento officially priced

Combination of the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, dual-clutch gearbox and seven-seats has all been retained, but with a new exterior, interior and more standard kit.

Redesign now sees the Sorento draw inspiration from the EV-range of electric vehicles. Image: Kia

Teased at the end of last year, Kia has officially released price and specification details of the heavily facelifted Sorento nearly two years after its global reveal in South Korea.

New outside

Its first update since bowing five years ago, the aesthetic changes to the internally named MQ4 fourth generation Sorento derives largely from the brand’s EV range of electric vehicles, though up front, no alterations have taken place.

Set to remain Kia’s flagship SUV as the step-up Telluride only comes in left-hand-drive, the Sorento’s visual changes consist of a new Tiger Nose grille, T-shaped LED headlights, the Kia logo on top of the new bonnet instead of the grille, a restyled front bumper and new fog lights.

Part of the brand’s Opposites United styling language, the frontal changes conclude with a reshaped lower air intake, a wider skidplate and vertical air inlets on the flanks of the bumper.

Not as prominent, the rear facia has been revised with blacked-out light clusters and new LED graphics, a new bumper and imitation skidplate, and the relocation of the Sorento badge to the left corner of the tailgate.

Rear facia has also been given a makeover. Image: Kia

For South Africa, all Sorento models ride on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, with the choice of colours spanning 10 hues:

Clear White;

Steel Grey;

Silky Silver;

Platinum Graphite;

Essence Brown;

Gravity Blue;

Runaway Red;

Mineral Blue;

Snow White Pearl;

Aurora Black Pearl

Revised inside

Inside, the interior changes see the standard inclusion of a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster across the entire range, along with the same touch-sensitive digital control ribbon for the climate control and audio system as on the Sportage.

Interior has been uplifted with new materials, plus a pair of 12.3-inch displays across all models. Image: Kia

A new gear lever, upgraded materials, L-shaped side vents, alloy pedals, a black roofliner and the Kia logo on the steering wheel round the interior off.

Spec

Specification-wise, the Sorento range has been reduced from four to three models with the departure of the all-wheel-drive EX+.

It, therefore, leaves the front-wheel-drive version to open the range once again, with both the all-paw gripping SX and top-spec SXL continuing as well. As before, all variants provide seating for seven.

Aside from the features already mentioned, the EX+’s additional items include a panoramic sunroof, a six-speaker sound system, imitation leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto folding electric mirrors, dual-zone climate control, roof rails, push-button start, keyless entry and a leather-clad multi-function steering wheel.

Standard on the safety and driver assistance side are front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, Electronic Stability Control, a reverse camera and seven airbags.

Upping the ante, the SX gets heated, electric and ventilated front seats, an electric tailgate, rear window blinds, rain sense wipers, a heated steering wheel, electric lumbar support and memory function for the driver’s seat, and a digital rear-view mirror.

Safety and driver assistance gains over the EX+ include Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Follow Assist.

Completing the range, the SXL receives a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a Head-Up Display, ambient lighting, Reverse Automatic Braking, side parking sensors and a surround-view camera system.

Diesel remains

As mentioned, no changes have taken place up front where the stalwart 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel engine has been retained with its outputs of 148kW/440Nm. The sole transmission option is once again an eight-speed dual-clutch.

Price

Now available, each Sorento’s price tag continues to include a five-year/unlimited km warranty as well as a six-year/90 000 km service plan.

Sorento 2.2 CRDI EX+ DCT – R999 995

Sorento 2.2 CRDI SX AWD DCT – R1 199 995

Sorento 2.2 CRDI SXL AWD DCT – R1 299 995

