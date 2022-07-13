Limited run Ford Mustang California knows how to party

Jaco Van Der Merwe

There are few things in the automotive world which can awaken the senses like the sound of a Ford Mustang’s engine during start-up.

Over and above the healthy roar, the vibrations created by the naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 mill guarantees a tingling sensation down your spine which can’t be matched by anything more environmentally friendly.

With an insatiable thirst for guzzling up earth’s precious fossil fuel resources while at the same time polluting it with copious amounts of carbon emissions, the Ford Mustang unashamedly flies in the face of everything the world has either become or is heading towards. Yet it is as popular as ever.

Ford Mustang in demand

Sold in 146 countries, the Mustang was the world’s top-selling sports coupe for the seventh consecutive year in 2021. In South Africa, almost nine out of every 10 sports cars sold last year were Ford Mustangs.

“There are very few naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engines left on the market today which greatly adds to the Mustang’s appeal,” says Neale Hill, chief executive of Ford Motor Company Africa (FMCA).

The appeal got even bigger last month, when FMCA announced the arrival of the limited-edition Ford Mustang California Special, or GT/CS for short. Only 100 models will be for sale locally, all in sportback guise.

Like with the two previous limited-edition Mustangs, the Bullitt in 2019 and Mach 1 in 2021, Ford didn’t merely stick a badge on the car to tick a box. The California Special has a nice little story to it.

After the Mustang debuted in 1964, regional dealers in the US created their own designs. One of these was the California Special which was inspired by the Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype in 1967.

It featured a Shelby-inspired rear spoiler, blacked-out grille, fog lights, side racing stripes and rear side air scoops.

Exclusivity

Ford’s headquarters in Detroit latched on to the idea and in 1968 built 4 118 units of the Ford Mustang California Special. These were sold out within six months, with the majority of the sales in the state of California.

The Ford Mustang California Special rides on 19-inch Carbonised Grey alloys.

The 2022 GT/CS receives the same touches as the original which at a price of R1 154 900 comes at R70 000 premium over the standard fastback.

“Our formula of limited runs builds exclusivity,” adds Hill. “We only had 55 of the Bullitt and could have easily sold more, which was followed up by 100 units of the Mach 1.

“In South Africa we consider ourselves privileged to have been allocated 100 of the California Special. Again, we could easily sell more, but the more there are the less exclusive it will be.

“The California Special is set to be the last special programme based on the current generation Mustang.”

Distinctive touches

Differentiating the California Special from the standard fastback is honeycomb front grille which is finished in Ebony Black, featuring a GT/CS badge in Race Red, a larger front splitter and side racing stripes in black, red and grey.

The car features the largest rear spoiler fitted to a production Ford Mustang, which is a distinct feature along with side air scoops behind the doors – seen for the first time on a local model.

The California Special rides on unique five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Carbonised Grey.

Adding contrast to the black and grey detailing are two signature colour options, Atlas Blue and Cyber Orange Tri-Coat.

Other metallic paint options include Rapid Red, Dark Matter Grey, Carbonised Grey and Oil Slick Purple, with Shadow Black and Oxford White the solid colour offerings.

A Ford Mustang like no other

In the cabin, seats and floor mats are embossed with the GT/CS logo, while the instrument panel features carbon hex aluminium and a unique Ford Mustang California Special badge.

The Ford Mustang’s cabin is any petrolhead’s happy place.

The leather seats and door inserts are finished in what Ford calls Miko suede, made from recycled polyester.

Not that the use of an ecological material will be much of an offset for the carbon emissions rated at 279 g/km, but tree bunny should approve of the cabin when the engine is not running.

The engine doesn’t need too much introduction, apart from the fact that it produces 330 kW of power and 529 Nm of torque. It is mated to 10-speed automatic transmission which sends the grunt to the rear wheels. Ford claims it can sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Stopping power comes in the form of 380 x 34 mm ventilated discs and six-piston fixed aluminium Brembo callipres in front and 330 x 25 mm discs and floating Brembo callipres at the rear.

Safety systems include adaptive cruise control with pre-collision assist and lane keeping alert.

Conclusion

Needless to say, the Ford Mustang is not the world’s best handling car. Neither is it practical, or economical. But judging by its popularity, none of this can deter from its feel-good factor.

Every time you start the engine, an unmatched happy place beckons: somewhere in the middle of nowhere on Route 66, heading for the Californian coastline, most likely.

