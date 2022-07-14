Tucson-faced updated Hyundai Creta priced

Charl Bosch

Having divulged little details since its unveiling last year at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, Hyundai South Africa has officially confirmed price and specification details of the facelift Creta.

Debuting just over two years after making its world debut, the restyling of the second generation of one of the Korean marque’s most important models goes further than its new Tucson and Santa Cruz inspired exterior.

In an unexpected shake-up, South African market Creta now originate from the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia instead of the Chennai facility in India used for the pre-facelift as well as the original model.

A move likely as a means of keeping costs down, as evident by the newcomer being a bit cheaper, the visual adaptions comprise the Parametric Hidden Lights from the Tucson and Santa Cruz integrated into the restyled grille, a new bonnet and front bumper, new alloy wheels and wider wheel arches.

Rear-end changes have been subtle, but easy to spot in the guise of the new taillight clusters.

At the rear, Hyundai has refined the somewhat controversial Genesis GV80-inspired taillight clusters, while also equipping the Creta with a new bootlid spoiler and a restyled bumper.

The shift in facility has also impacted on the Creta’s dimensions, namely a 315 mm increase in overall length from 4 300 mm to 4 315 mm, a 10 mm uptake in height from 1 620 mm to 1 630 mm and 10 mm more ground clearance for a total of 200 mm. Unchanged is the 1 790 mm width.

Inside, Hyundai has opted not toe furnish the South African market with Creta with the updated eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the Staria and the more modern climate control panel.

Instead, the interior carries on without the same upgraded materials that debuted on the Indonesian model, as well as the Alcazar sold locally as the Grand Creta.

ALSO READ: Facelift Hyundai Creta officially revealed with Tucson face

As before, the Creta still employs a two trim grade strategy, Premium and Executive, albeit now with a single powerunit as both the 1.4 T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre turbodiesel bow out along with the respective seven-speed dual-clutch and six-speed automatic transmissions.

This leaves the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol as the sole option with its 84kW/144Nm continuing to go to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a CVT, the latter known as IVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission in Hyundai-speak.

In terms of specification, the Premium loses its tow bar, but gains black cloth seats as opposed to the previous black/grey, as well as LED taillights and 17-inch instead of the previous 16-inch alloy wheels.

The rest of the spec sheet includes the carryover eight-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display, auto on/off headlights and electric mirrors, as well as:

dual front airbags;

cruise control;

keyless entry;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera

Changes inside have not filtered through, meaning the Creta’s interior continues largely unchanged.

Reserved for the Executive is LED headlights, faux leather upholstery, LED daytime running lights, roof rails, a wireless smartphone charger and six airbags.

In total, six colours are offered; Optic White, Magnetic Silver, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey Metallic, Dragon Red Pearl and Galaxy Blue Pearl.

Price

As before, the Creta’s sticker price includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.