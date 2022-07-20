Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge priced as brand’s most affordable EV

Charl Bosch

Having confirmed availability of the more affordable P6 version of the XC40 Recharge in April, Volvo has now announced pricing for what becomes it’s most attainable all-electric vehicle.

As evident by its nomenclature, the P6 slots-in below the smash-hit P8 and while it remains aesthetically unaltered, bar a change in badge denominator, loses the rear mounted electric motor thus becoming a front-wheel-drive only model.

19-inch alloy wheels are standard with 20-inches being optional.

Still motivated by the P8’s 69-kWh lithium-ion battery, the XC40 P6 Recharge produces 170kW/330Nm instead of 304kW/660Nm, with Volvo claiming a limited top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

Despite the drop in power and less traction, the P6 marginally beats the P8 on range with a claim of 423 km versus the latter’s 418 km. An 11 kW on-board charger is once included with Volvo again not disclosing details surrounding waiting times at the mains.

Similar to the P8, the P6 doesn’t have a trim level designation and comes in a single all-inclusive model outfitted as standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless smartphone charger, a reverse camera, the semi-autonomous Pilot Assist and the recently upgraded Android enabled infotainment system.

“The appetite for electric cars in South Africa is steadily growing, as proven by the popularity of our first battery-powered offering, the twin-motor XC40 P8 Recharge. As with that model, we worked hard to bring in this P6 variant at an attractive price point,” Volvo Car South Africa Managing Director, Greg Maruszewski, said.

P6 Recharge’s interior also unchanged from the P8.

As for price, the P6 plugs the gap between the mentioned P8 and the mild-hybrid all-wheel-drive T5 R-Design with a sticker of R1 075 000, a credit of R185 000.

Included is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as well as a eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty.