French Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race schedule – Here’s when lights go out

The almost uncharacteristic two-week break in the 2022 Formula 1 calendar after the tense latter laps last around in Austria ends this weekend with the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard.

The circuit is not in favour of many fans since its return in 2017 as a replacement for Magny-Cours.

What to expect ahead of the race

The penultimate round before the traditional European summer break is not known for producing wheel-to-wheel action, but rather a procession that has led to many questioning its presence.

With an extensive array of upgrades present though, expectations are high that a rejuvenated Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton could emerge as serious challengers once the lights go out on Sunday.

At 5.8 km, the 53-lap race is likely to be a Ferrari and Red Bull affair, with the Prancing Horse, literally, riding on a high after Charles Leclerc’s dramatic and long-awaited win in Austria.

Free Practice, Qualifying and race schedule

Free Practice sessions will be screened on SuperSport Channel 215 and will take place at the following South African times:

Practice 1 : 14:00 to 15:00 on Friday 22 July

: 14:00 to 15:00 on Friday 22 July Practice 2: 17:00 to 18:00 on Friday 22 July

17:00 to 18:00 on Friday 22 July Practice 3: 13:00 to 14:00 on Saturday 23 July

13:00 to 14:00 on Saturday 23 July Qualifying: 16:00 to 17:00 on Saturday 23 July

16:00 to 17:00 on Saturday 23 July Race: 15:00 to 17:00 on Sunday 24 July

The Qualifying can be viewed on F1 TV or SuperSport. Meanwhile, the race itself will take place on Sunday, 24 July at 3pm.

Max Verstappen has a 38-point advantage over Charles Leclerc, despite Leclerc winning the Austrian Grand Prix on 10 July.

Verstappen finished second and Lewis Hamilton third.

Watch: Vettel drive iconic 1922 Aston Martin ‘Green Pea’

In celebration of @astonmartin's first Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel got behind the wheel of the iconic 'Green Pea' ????



Safe to say, we think he enjoyed himself! ????#FrenchGP #F1 @AstonMartinF1— Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2022

What happened at the Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recorded his third victory of the year and second since the Austrian Grand Prix in April after a tense last few laps at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

In a race characterised by numerous drivers being black flagged, warned and given five-second penalties for exceeding track limits, the Monegasque finished a scant 1.5 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after picking-up throttle problems less than nine laps from the end.

Forced to ease off to manage to the situation, which at the time of the writing had not been diagnosed, Leclerc, who found himself behind a fast-starting Verstappen, only to pull off a bold move on lap 12 thanks to DRS, saw his almost four-second lead trimmed as frantic calls to the pits prevailed throughout the last few laps.

