Regional Extreme Festival brings defrosting action to Red Star

Fifth round of the regional series produced red hot action and close racing at the Delmas circuit.

Alwyn Steenkamp in his new BMW M4 ran away to win race one of the cars in Classes A, B and C of the BMW ///M Performance Parts category. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Competitors and spectators had to brave icy cold weather at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, when the venue hosted round five of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola.

Those who did attend were rewarded with a day of spectacular racing, with the circuit now running anti-clockwise, as always during the second half of the season.

BMW M Performance

Top billing belonged to the BMW ///M Performance Parts brigade.

Alwyn Steenkamp arrived at Red Star with a brand new M4 and ran away to win race one of the cars in Classes A, B and C.

He was chased to the flag by Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3), Renier Smith (Fast Development M3 Turbo) and Nek Makris (335i).

Race two had to be red-flagged after the SavSpeed 328i of Hein van der Merwe lost an oil cooler and created a large slippery line at the end of the pit straight.

After the restart the victory went to Neil, from Steenkamp, Anton Pommersham (Eagle Granite M4) and Makris.

The first race for Classes D, E and F went to Andre Scheepers van Vuuren (Curvent M4), leading home Class D points leader Bernard de Gouveia (De Gouveia Accountants M3), Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers M3) and Oleratu Sekudu (Rampage Racing M3).

Van Vuuren won race two as well, ahead of Seduku, Troy Cochran (Tyre Mart Boksburg 330i) and de Gouveia.

111 GT Sports and Saloon

The first Ferro Energia race for 111 GT Sports and Saloon Cars victory went to Phillip Meyer (Swiss Hotel School Porsche 944), followed by Wouter Roos (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI), Jonathan Visser (Auto Express Car Service Volkswagen Polo) and Jarred Rossouw (Nathan’s Motorsport Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Marius Truter impressed in his Strategic Gearbox Volkswagen Golf, finishing on the podium of the second Ferro Energia race for 111 GT Sports and Saloon Cars. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Roos won race two ahead of Marius Truter in his super rapid Strategic Gearbox Volkswagen Golf, closely followed by Meyer and Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST).

Single-seaters

Defending champion Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) took an easy victory in the opening DOE CIM Lubri Formula Vee race, followed by Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema), Peter Hills (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema) and Daine Stewart (Direction Management Forza).

Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) took victory in both the DOE CIM Lubri Formula Vee races. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Jansen won race two as well, again followed by van den Berg and Peter Hills, with Vaughn Hills (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema) in fourth place.

V8 Supercars

Terry Wilford (Fuchs Lubricants Ford Falcon) won the first Dunlop V8 Supercar race from Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang), Thomas Reib (Cafe 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina) and Auke Compaan (CIM Lubricants Ford Mustang).

Lombard pitted after the warm-up lap for race two. That left Wilford to lead for six laps before his Falcon slowed and stopped due to electronic maladies.

Reib went on to win, half a lap ahead of Compaan.

Volkswagen Challenge

Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) took the first largely Polo field Ate Volkswagen Challenge race ahead of Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia), Ian Walker (Melllow Velo) and Mydi Mfana.

Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) took both the Ate Volkswagen Challenge races. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Masters made it a double victory in race two, finishing ahead of Goosen, Walker and lady racer Elna Croeser (Ate Brakes).

Nationals next

The next round of the Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola will be a National event, to take place at the East London Grand Prix circuit on the weekend of Saturday 19 July.

