Finally happening? Delayed Alfa Romeo supercar tipped to become reality

Alfa Romeo’s switch from internal combustion engines to wholly electric by 2027 is reportedly expected to end on a high with the long awaited reveal of a new limited production supercar by 2025.

Allegedly the replacement for the GTV, 8C and rumoured Giulia Coupe, both cancelled three years ago following Alfa Romeo’s parent company, Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles merging with the PSA Group to create Stellantis, Britain’s Car Magazine reports that a study could be commissioned as early as next year before the eventual onset of production.

Aside from the swansong internal combustion motivation, the still unnamed supercar will allegedly receive input from the Sauber Formula 1 team that become Alfa Romeo following a partnership agreement in 2018.

Reportedly, this will consist of the developing of a monocoque chassis similar to the Maserati MC20 and instead of relaying on the outgoing Giorgio platform used by the Giulia, Stelvio, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L and Maserati Grecale.

Motivation meanwhile is set to come from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 375kW/600Nm in the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) and Stelvio Quadrifoglio and 397kW/600Nm in the limited-run Giulia GTA and GTAm.

Back in 2018, it was mentioned that the GTV would produce 441 kW thanks to the inclusion of electrification, while the 8C’s successor would developed 522 kW from an electrically assisted twin-turbo V8.

In an interview with Australia’s motoring.com.au last year, Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato remarked that a replacement for the GTV and Spider remains high on the brand’s “wish-list”, but added, “that there is no announcement at this stage [of production going ahead]”.

“There is no statement or announcement at this stage, but I’m just giving you a personal feeling. I also love the Duetto (Spider). Allow me to bring Alfa Romeo to a certain level of economic performance, and then we speak,” the former Peugeot boss said.

For now, little else about the newcomer is known, but expect more details to become apparent towards the end of the year heading into the 2023.