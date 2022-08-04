Brad Binder confident KTM can buck trend as MotoGP resumes

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Brad Binder is confident that his Red Bull KTM team can find enough pace to push for regular podium places in the second half of the MotoGP season.

After a five-week summer break, the season on Sunday resumes at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

In his third season in the premier class, Binder finds himself in sixth place in the rider’s championship on 93 points after 11 races. While it will be unrealistic to expect Binder to catch up with front runners Fabio Quartararo (172) and Aleix Espargaro (151), the bottom of the podium is still very open. Only 23 points separate Johann Zarco (114), Francesco Bagnaia (106), Enea Bastianini (105), Binder and his future KTM team-mate Jack Miller (91).

Binder started the year like a house on fire, finishing the season-opening Grand Prix in Qatar in second place, his third podium finish to go with his two wins. But things have not gone the factory KTM team’s way since then, with slow qualifying times leaving Binder with too much to do on a Sunday.

“We started well, but in general 2022 has not been easy,” Binder said last month during a Red Bull promotional event at Kyalami while taking a week’s break in South Africa.

“We only need a few small gains to be fighting for podium places on a regular basis. It’s really not a lot keeping us from achieving that. Only a couple of tenths per lap will make a big difference.

“We came into the season with a different base and have made improvements already. A little in the braking and a little in the turning. But it will be great having more speed in the exits.

“The aim for the second half of the season will be to get the maximum available points within our reach.”

Brad’s younger brother Darryn Binder is as pumped for the season to resume. Despite moving up from Moto3 straight to the premier class this season, the WithU Yamaha RNF rider has earned 10 points which puts him jointly 21st in the title race alongside his experience team-mate Andrea Dovizioso.

“It has been a nice break, nice races left. I’m really excited to get back racing and start the second half of the season,” Darryn, who also spend some time in South Africa during the break, told his team’s website.

“I’ve really enjoyed Silverstone in the past, it’s a good track.”

After Silverstone, the season’s remaining races takes place at Red Bulls’ home circuit in Austria, San Marino, Spain (Aragon), Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia before finishing in Valencia in Spain.

To see the full MotoGP calendar, click here.