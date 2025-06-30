Brad Binder craves ‘some extra speed’ after mediocre outing

Red Bull KTM man admits his lap times was way too slow at the Dutch MotoGP.

Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder must feel confident in auditioning for the sequel to the Hollywood movie Need for Speed.

The Red Bull KTM rider’s 11th place in the main race of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands was a decent result after his struggles throughout the weekend, but mediocre by his own high standard nonetheless. He was the first admit he needs to find some extra speed after all three the other KTM riders finished ahead of him at the Assen TT Circuit.

“We need to go home and analyse where I was losing the time. In general, it is nothing too serious we just need a bit more speed,” Binder told the KTM website.

Brad Binder’s lap times ‘too slow’

After regaining some confidence with a solid ninth place finish during the previous round at Mugello, Binder’s weekend at Assen got off to a poor start. He could only qualify in 16th place and finish 10th and out of the points in the sprint race.

“I didn’t have much pace all weekend. I could do the same time every lap but it was too slow and I missed the speed here,” he added.

“It’s been tough and the only positive is that I finished both races. But that doesn’t mean much to me.”

The five points Binder earned at Assen saw him move up to 47 points, keeping him 13th in the title race. His factory KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta is in eighth place on 98 points.

No luck for Darryn

Out in front, Marc Marquez (307) is running away with the premier class championship. He leads his brother Alex Marques by 68 points after Alex crashed out on Sunday.

Brad Binder’s brother Darryn Binder crashed out of the Moto2 race at Assen on lap 11. He is on 10 points which places him 21st in the title race.

Moto3 rider Ruché Moodley was ruled out of the Dutch MotoGP with a shoulder injury. The teenager suffered a fracture during a crash at Mugello and his return date has not been set yet.

The next stop on the calendar is the Sachenring in Germany next weekend, the first of a double header which concludes in the Czech Republic.