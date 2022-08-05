All-inclusive new Honda Civic RS priced

Charl Bosch

Having alluded to the all-new Honda Civic becoming available in South Africa two months ago, the local arm of the Japanese marque has officially confirmed price and specification of the single model that will spearhead the eleventh generation’s local market assault.

Available once again exclusively as a sedan with the hatch remaining a European-only model, the Civic touches down in RS trim with no other spec level set to be offered for now.

Bar the all-new Type R, which Honda confirmed will be coming to South Africa next year based on the aforementioned hatch, the RS’ sole availability is said to have been as a result of wanting an all-inclusive model that remains truly authentic Civic.

As with the North American sedan equivalent unveiled last year, the Civic rides on a new platform and for South Africa, measures 4 677 mm in overall length, with its wheelbase stretching 2 735 mm and width 1 802 mm.

Civic will once again be offered solely as a sedan.

Standing 1 415 mm tall, the Civic’s claimed boot capacity is 495-litres with the rear seats up with the standard wheel option being matte black 18-inch alloys.

Externally, the RS’ differences over the standard Civic includes not only the mentioned wheels, but also the standard fitting of LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist, a gloss black grille and mirror caps, sportier front and rear bumpers, extended door sills and a black bootlid spoiler.

Despite being imported from Thailand rather than Japan or in the case of the North American model, the Alliston Plant in Canada as well as the Greensburg Facility in Indiana, the interior is otherwise identical in both look and design.

This means the standard inclusion of the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control and a twelve-speaker Bose sound system.

Also standard is leather and suede covered seats with the fronts being heated and electric, alloy pedals, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and push-button start as well as:

all around electric windows;

keyless entry;

front and rear armrests;

integrated satellite navigation;

folding electric mirrors;

front and rear parking sensors;

rain sense wipers;

reverse camera;

ambient lighting’

auto lock/unlock doors

On the safety front, the presence of Honda’s Sensing system means the Civic RS comes as standard with ABS, EBD and Hill Start, Vehicle Stability Control, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor as well as:

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Collision Mitigation Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Road Departure Mitigation;

Lane Departure Warning;

LaneWatch side camera

New interior boasts the latest nine-inch infotainment system and 10.2-inch instrument cluster.

Up front, the Civic RS’s powertrain has been carried over from the previous model, meaning outputs of 131kW/240Nm from the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine fed to the front wheels through a CVT Honda claims has been refined for improved efficiency and refinement.

Top speed is rated at 200 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 8.3 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.2 L/100. Included is a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Priced at R669 000, the Civic RS comes in a choice of seven colours; Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Coffee Cherry Red Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic with the sticker including a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.