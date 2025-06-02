Chevrolet cars and Honda motorcycles are being recalled: Here is the list

The cars being recalled are the Chevrolet Cruze, Aveo, and Orlando as well as the Honda Goldwing motorcycle.

Chevrolet Cruze is one of the cars being recalled. Picture: iStock

Stellantis South Africa and Honda Motor Southern Africa have informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) that they are recalling different car models and motorcycles due to faulty parts that can cause harm.

The NCC said the cars being recalled are the Chevrolet Cruze, Aveo, and Orlando. While the motorcycle is a Honda Goldwing.

NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring businesses treat consumers fairly and follow consumer protection laws.

Voluntary recall of cars

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 protects consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

Suppliers can initiate a voluntary recall if they discover that a product may cause harm to consumers. This will be done by notifying the NCC and following specific procedural steps.

Stellantis South Africa informed the NCC that it is recalling the cars due to a defect in the propellant inside the driver’s airbag.

The hazard the cars impose

“According to the supplier, the propellant inside the driver’s airbag may undergo alteration over time, which could cause it to generate gas faster than intended when the airbag inflator is deployed during a crash,” said the NCC.

These cars were made available nationally from 2010 to 2018. Consumers are required to visit their nearest authorised dealership for the repair or replacement of the affected airbag.

Recall of Goldwing Motorcycles

The Commission said Honda Motor Southern Africa is recalling certain Goldwing motorcycle models due to a broken primary drive gear tightening bolt.

“According to the supplier, an engine stops unexpectedly while driving and cannot restart. In the worst case, it can cause engine lock and increase the risk of falling by rear wheel locking.”

These motorcycles were made available from 2018 to 2021. The affected models are GL1800B, GL1800BD, GL1800D, and GL1800DA, which were distributed nationally.

“Consumers are required to visit their nearest Honda dealership for a replacement with the reinforced Primary Drive Gear Tightening Bolt, which has greater fatigue strength.”

